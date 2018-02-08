अपना शहर चुनें

Shimla Bureau Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 11:23 PM IST
भारतीय सैनिक - फोटो : demo pic
घुमारवीं (बिलासपुर)। देश के लिए सैनिकों का विशेष योगदान होता है। देश हमेशा वीर सैनिक का ऋणी होता है। सीमा पर यह नौजवान देश की सुरक्षा नहीं करते तो हम अपने घरों में सुरक्षित नहीं होते। इनकी बदौलत देश का प्रत्येक नागरिक अपने आप को सुरक्षित महसूस करता है।

घुमारवीं रैन बसेरा में आयोजित सेवानिवृत्त केंद्रीय सशस्त्र पुलिस बल कल्याण संघ की जिला स्तरीय बैठक में तहसीलदार घुमारवीं गोपाल शर्मा ने कहा कि वह एक सैनिक परिवार से संबंध रखते हैं। देश के लिए सैनिक का क्या योगदान है, उससे वह भली भांति परिचित हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्व सैनिकों के लिए प्रदेश सरकार ने विभिन्न कल्याणकारी योजनाएं चलाई हैं। सेवानिवृत्त केंद्रीय सशस्त्र पुलिस बल कल्याण संघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रूपलाल लखनपाल ने कहा कि संघ संबंधित परिवारों की परेशानियों और कठिनाइयों को विभिन्न मंचों से उठाकर सरकार के ध्यान में लाता है। इस संघ में बिलासपुर के करीब 600 सदस्य हैं। संघ की स्थापना 2005 में की गई थी तथा हर महीना बैठक का आयोजन किया जाता है।

इसमें विभिन्न समस्याओं पर चर्चा होती है। रूपलाल लखनपाल ने कहा कि अधिकांश मामलों में पूर्व सैनिक बिना वजह कानूनी विवादों में फंसे हैं या फंसाए गए हैं। बैठक में अश्लील सिंह, सुखदेव, नंदलाल सिंह, लेख राम सहित विभिन्न संघ सदस्य मौजूद रहे।

