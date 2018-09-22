शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Bilaspur ›   भूस्खलन से बंद हुआ श्री नयना देवी-आनंदपुर मार्ग

भूस्खलन से बंद हुआ श्री नयना देवी-आनंदपुर मार्ग

Shimla Bureau Updated Sat, 22 Sep 2018 08:16 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

भूस्खलन से बंद हुआ श्री नयना देवी-आनंदपुर मार्ग
श्री नयना देवी (बिलासपुर)। भारी बरसात के चलते श्री नयना देवी जी में भी जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है। भारी बारिश के कारण हुए भूस्खलन से श्री नयना देवी-आनंदपुर साहिब मुख्य मार्ग बंद हो गया।
भूस्खलन के कारण श्री नयना देवी-आनंदपुर साहिब मुख्यमार्ग बड़ोह के कोहनी मोड़ के पास बंद हो गया लेकिन जल्द ही लोक निर्माण विभाग ने इस मुख्य सड़क पर ट्रैफिक बहाल कर दिया।
लोक निर्माण विभाग के कनिष्ठ अभियंता राजेंद्र ठाकुर ने बताया की जेसीबी मशीन लगाकर सड़क बहाल कर दी है ताकि श्रद्धालुओं को किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी न हो। लोक निर्माण विभाग के सहायक अभियंता अछरू राम का कहना हैं की मौसम विभाग के अलर्ट को लेकर विभाग पूरी तरह सतर्क हैं और हर आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए तैयार हैं।
