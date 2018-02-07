अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Bilaspur ›   स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर लौटीं कबड्डी खिलाड़ियों को किया सम्मानित

स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर लौटीं कबड्डी खिलाड़ियों को किया सम्मानित

Shimla Bureau Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 10:45 PM IST
स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर लौटीं कबड्डी खिलाड़ियों को किया सम्मानित
बिलासपुर। नई दिल्ली में आयोजित खेलों इंडिया स्कूली गेम्स में कबड्डी स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर लौटी हिमाचल की खिलाड़ियों का बुधवार को बिलासपुर पहुंचने पर जोरदार स्वागत किया गया। जिला युवा सेवाएं एवं खेल विभाग की ओर से आयोजित अभिनंदन समारोह में विजेता खिलाड़ियों को टोपी पहनाकर सम्मानित किया गया। टीम कोच संजीव कुमार को भी सम्मानित किया गया।
देश में पहली बार आयोजित खेलों इंडिया स्कूली गेम्स में लड़कियों की कबड्डी स्पर्धा में हिमाचल की खिलाड़ियों ने जोरदार प्रदर्शन किया। प्रतियोगिता में स्टेट स्पोर्ट्स हॉस्टल बिलासपुर की 6 खिलाड़ियों ने हिमाचल का प्रतिनिधित्व किया। इनमें कप्तान स्वीटी, साक्षी, दिव्या, शीतल, कृतिका और तन्वी शामिल रहीं। इसके अलावा 5 खिलाड़ी साइंस हॉस्टल धर्मशाला और एक खिलाड़ी मंडी की थी। अपने पूल के 3 में से 2 मैच जीतकर हिमाचल ने सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई। सेमीफाइनल में हिमाचल ने हरियाणा को 7 अंकों से हराया। फाइनल में मेजबान दिल्ली को 6 अंकों से हराकर खिताब पर कब्जा जमाया। साक्षी को बेस्ट प्लेयर, जबकि स्वीटी को बेस्ट रेडर के खिताब से नवाजा गया। इस मौके पर खेल विभाग के युवा संयोजक रूप सिंह ठाकुर, स्पोर्ट्स हॉस्टल के इंचार्ज प्रदीप कालिया, राकेश, पवन, संजय, नरेंद्र कश्यप, राकेश, विशाल ठाकुर, हीरा सिंह, अनीता व कनिका गुप्ता आदि मौजूद रहे।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Police complaint files against Veteran actor Jitendra in Himachal pradesh
Bollywood

एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ बहन ने लगाए यौन उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- नशे में की थी हरकत

7 फरवरी 2018

Court rejected Actor Dileep demand for video of Malayalam actress molestation 
Bollywood

मलयालम एक्ट्रेस छेड़खानी मामला: किडनैपिंग के बाद छेड़खानी का VIDEO नहीं देगा कोर्ट, दी यह दलील

7 फरवरी 2018

Manish Malhotra answer is going viral on Ranbbir Kapoor and alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया से रणबीर के रिश्तों को लेकर इस सेलिब्रिटी ने कही बड़ी बात, एक्स BF सिद्धार्थ भी चौंक जाएंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

five superstar in negative roll in film
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं शाहरुख, आमिर समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स भी विलेन बन हीरो को लगा चुके हैं 'किक'

7 फरवरी 2018

tv actress juhi parmar spends quality time with daughter after divorce
Television

हांगकांग में बेटी का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने पहुंची ये फेमस टीवी एक्ट्रेस, पति से ले चुकी हैं तलाक

7 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay and Amitabh to come together again, 102 not out trailer attached with Padman
Bollywood

फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर लौटा 'वक्त', जब एक साथ दिखेंगे अमिताभ और अक्षय

7 फरवरी 2018

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

घोरावल में हुआ स्वच्छता से संबंधित सर्वेक्षण
Sonebhadra

घोरावल में हुआ स्वच्छता से संबंधित सर्वेक्षण

घोरावल में हुआ स्वच्छता से संबंधित सर्वेक्षण

7 फरवरी 2018

अब मुख्य डाकघर से पास सकेंगे रेलवे का टिकट
Sonebhadra

अब मुख्य डाकघर से पास सकेंगे रेलवे का टिकट

7 फरवरी 2018

more than 70 thousand student leave UP board exam in varanasi zone
Varanasi

यूपी बोर्डः वाराणसी मंडल में 70 हजार से अधिक ने छोड़ी परीक्षा, ये बताया जा रहा कारण

7 फरवरी 2018

थाना में दो साल पूरा कर चुके एसएचओ बदलेंगे
Shimla

थाना में दो साल पूरा कर चुके एसएचओ बदलेंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

changes in units of samajwadi party.
Lucknow

निकाय चुनाव में हार पर गिरी गाज, सपा ने मेरठ-अलीगढ़ महानगर अध्यक्ष बदले

7 फरवरी 2018

Police officer Raped Gang rape victim in Jamshedpur Jharkhand
Jharkhand

फरियाद लेकर थाने पहुंची गैंगरेप पीड़िता, पुलिस कर्मियों ने भी किया रेप

7 फरवरी 2018

terrorist bilal got bail from court
Delhi NCR

आतंकी बिलाल को इस तर्क पर कोर्ट से मिली जमानत

7 फरवरी 2018

Punjab university improves his ranking, chandigarh news
Chandigarh

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी की रैंकिग में सुधार, देशभर में मिला ये स्थान

7 फरवरी 2018

कैप्टन के मोती महल की तरफ बिजली मुलाजिमों का रोष मार्च
Patiala

कैप्टन के मोती महल की तरफ बिजली मुलाजिमों का रोष मार्च

7 फरवरी 2018

After kidnapping and murder of child in gaya bihar police lathi charge on agitating crowd
Bihar

अपहरण और हत्या की घटना के बाद गया में बवाल, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

ये वीडियो देखकर आपकी आंखे फटी रह जाएंगी

हिमाचल प्रदेश में एक बड़ा हादसा होते-होते बच गया। यहां एक स्टीमर को पानी में उतारने के लिए लाई गई मशीन ही पानी में गिर गई। देखिए जरा ये तस्वीर।

17 दिसंबर 2017

ground report of bilaspur district of himachal pradesh 3:00

सिर्फ 3 मिनट में देखिए बिलासपुर जिले की सभी विधानसभा सीटों का इतिहास

31 अक्टूबर 2017

SHAKTI PEETH OF HIMACHAL PRADESH BRAJESHWARI DEVI AND NAINA DEVI 01:08

नैना देवी और मां ब्रजेश्वरी देवी शक्तिपीठ के अलौकिक दर्शन

25 सितंबर 2017

IN PUBLICE MEET OF CM VIRBHADRA SINGH SLOGANS OF CONGRESS PARTY ZINDABAD CHANTED BY SCHOOL CHILDREN 01:38

हिमाचल में सीएम के सामने स्कूली बच्चों से ये करवा दिया

10 सितंबर 2017

A CAR FALLEN INTO BYAS RIVER IN HIMACHAL PRADESH 0:50

कार सवार छह लोग ब्यास नदी में गिरने से घायल

25 मई 2017

Recommended

महिला ने पति पर लगाया मारपीट करने का आरोप
Bilaspur

महिला ने पति पर लगाया मारपीट करने का आरोप

7 फरवरी 2018

India vs south africa third odi match at cape town live score
Cricket News

INDvSA Live: चहल-कुलदीप की जोड़ी ने कराई टीम इंडिया की जोरदार वापसी, डुमिनी 51 रन बनाकर आउट

7 फरवरी 2018

बिलासपुर में देखने को मिलेगी सुरेश रैना की बल्लेबाजी
Bilaspur

बिलासपुर में देखने को मिलेगी सुरेश रैना की बल्लेबाजी

7 फरवरी 2018

Angry motivators blow the government's effigy
Bageshwar

नाराज प्रेरकों ने फूंका सरकार का पुतला 

7 फरवरी 2018

तालाब में डूबे बच्चे के परिजनों को दी दस हजार की फौरी राहत
Bilaspur

तालाब में डूबे बच्चे के परिजनों को दी दस हजार की फौरी राहत

7 फरवरी 2018

केबल बिछाने के लिए बनी नालियों को सही तरीके से ढकें
Almora

केबल बिछाने के लिए बनी नालियों को सही तरीके से ढकें

7 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.