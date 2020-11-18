शहर चुनें
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Himachal News: Tibetan Youth Congress bike rally campaign from Dharamshala to Kinnaur

तिब्बतियन यूथ कांग्रेस ने निकाली बाइक रैली, चीन के उत्पादों का बहिष्कार करने की अपील

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, धर्मशाला Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 04:35 PM IST
Himachal News: Tibetan Youth Congress bike rally campaign from Dharamshala to Kinnaur
- फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
तिब्बतियन यूथ कांग्रेस के कार्यकताओं ने धर्मशाला से किन्नौर तक बाइक रैली अभियान की शुरूआत की है। करीब 450 किमी लंबे इस बाइक रैली अभियान के तीन मुख्य उद्देश्य हैं। तिब्बतियन यूथ कांग्रेस के कार्यकताओं ने बताया  कि वे बाइक रैली के माध्यम से यह संदेश देना चाहते हैं कि चीन के उत्पादों का पूरी तरह से बहिष्कार किया जाए।
तिब्बत की आजादी के मुद्दे को दुनिया के सामने लाना और चीन की जेलों में बंद तिब्बत के लोगों को रिहा करवाना उनका मुख्य मकसद है। तिब्बतियन यूथ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि जब तक तिब्बत को आजाद नहीं किया जाता तक तब हम चीन के खिलाफ अपना संघर्ष जारी रखेंगे।
 
city & states himachal pradesh shimla tibetan youth congress tibetan youth congress bike rally distance from dharamshala to kinnaur himachal news himachal news in hindi dharamshala to kinnaur bike rally

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

