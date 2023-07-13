Haryana: यमुनानगर में हथिनीकुंड बैराज में जलस्तर बढ़ा, अधिकारी बोले- अभी लगता नहीं पानी का स्तर नीचे जाएगा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
हरियाणा में यमुनानगर के हथिनीकुंड बैराज में जलस्तर बढ़ा हुआ है। इस पर अधिकारी आरएस मित्तल ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि कल पानी का स्तर नीचे जाना शुरू हो गया था लेकिन कल रात से यह फिर से बढ़ना शुरू हो गया। जिसे देखते हुए ऐसा नहीं लगता कि अभी पानी का स्तर और नीचे जाएगा। वहीं, नदियों में जलस्तर बढ़ने से हरियाणा के कई जिलों के गांवों में पानी भर गया। जिससे लोगों का जीवन प्रभावित हुआ है।
#WATCH | Haryana | Water level in Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district rises.
RS Mittal, Superintendent Engineer gives details on the situation; says, "...The water level had started going down yesterday but it started rising again since last night...It doesn't seem that… pic.twitter.com/1kytLKz3mL— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
