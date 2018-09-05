शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Haryana ›   Rohtak ›   निहाल सिंह सैनी बने जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी ओबीसी प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष

निहाल सिंह सैनी बने जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी ओबीसी प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष

Rohtak Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Sep 2018 02:48 AM IST
निहाल सिंह सैनी बने जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी ओबीसी प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष
रोहतक। अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी ओबीसी विभाग के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक व हरियाणा प्रभारी रविंद्र कुमार ने हसनगढ़ (रोहतक) निवासी निहाल सिंह सैनी को जिला रोहतक कांग्रेस कमेटी ओबीसी प्रकोष्ठ का जिलाध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया है। जारी नियुक्ति पत्र में रविंद्र कुमार ने आशा प्रकट की है कि निहाल सिंह सैनी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस अधिक मजबूत होगी और पार्टी की नीतियां जन-जन तक पहुंचेंगी। नवनियुक्त अध्यक्ष निहाल सिंह सैनी ने राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं सांसद ताम्रध्वज साहू, हरियाणा प्रभारी रविंद्र कुमार का आभार प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि उन्हें जो जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है वे उसे मेहनत व ईमानदारी से निभाएंगे।

