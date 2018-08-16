शहर चुनें

बीएसएफ जवान ने गोली मार कर की आत्महत्या

Panchkula bureau Updated Thu, 16 Aug 2018 09:48 PM IST
बीएसएफ जवान ने गोली मारकर की आत्महत्या
फिरोजपुर। जिले के साथ लगती भारत-पाक सीमा पर तैनात सीमा सुरक्षा बल की कुलवंत चौकी पर बुधवार रात बीएसएफ के एक जवान ने खुद को गोलीमार कर आत्महत्या कर ली। इस बारे में बीएसएफ सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार वह मूलरूप से मध्य प्रदेश का निवासी मृतक रमाकांत कनारिया करीब 8 वर्षों से बीएसएफ में अपनी सेवा दे रहा था। वह काफी समय से बीमार था। बुधवार देर रात अधिकारियों ने उसे ड्यूटी पर भेजा था। जहां उसने अपनी सर्विस राइफल से खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक जवान के शव को पुलिस ने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए रखवाया।

