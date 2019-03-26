शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Haryana ›   Palwal ›   बैंक खाते से धोखाधड़ी कर निकाले सात हजार रुपये

बैंक खाते से धोखाधड़ी कर निकाले सात हजार रुपये

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 10:34 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
धोखाधड़ी कर खाते से निकाले सात हजार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पलवल। एटीएम कार्ड से धोखाधड़ी कर एक व्यक्ति के खाते से सात हजार रुपये निकालने का मामला सामने आया है। कैंप थाना पुलिस ने पीड़ित की शिकायत पर अज्ञात में मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। जांच अधिकारी धर्मेंद्र ने बताया कि गांव नरियाला (फरीदाबाद) निवासी धर्मेंद्र ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई है कि उन्होंने 14 फरवरी को पासबुक अपडेट कराई तो पता चला कि आठ फरवरी को रसूलपुर रोड़ स्थित एटीएम से एक बार में 4 हजार रुपये और दूसरी बार में 3 हजार 23 रुपये निकाले गए हैं। पीड़ित का आरोप है कि उसका एटीएम हमेशा उसी के पास रहता है और उसने किसी को गुप्त कोड भी नहीं बताया है।

Recommended

राहुल गांधी के साथ हाजी मोहम्मद हारून (पुरानी तस्वीर)
India News

राहुल के खिलाफ अमेठी से मैदान में उतरेंगे गांधी परिवार के ये करीबी

26 मार्च 2019

Food

भीगे हुए अखरोट खाने के ये फायदे जान लेंगे तो आज से ही खाना कर देंगे शुरू

26 मार्च 2019

walnut
weight loss
sleep
bones
Food

भीगे हुए अखरोट खाने के ये फायदे जान लेंगे तो आज से ही खाना कर देंगे शुरू

26 मार्च 2019

from april 1 these 12 changes will affect your life on financial front
Personal Finance

1 अप्रैल से पहले निपटा लें यह 12 जरूरी काम, नहीं तो होगी परेशानी

26 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
love couple murder
Delhi NCR

मंदिर में प्रेमी युगल के हत्यारे के बारे में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सात गोलियां मारने के बाद भी...

26 मार्च 2019

आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर हादसा
Lucknow

एक्सप्रेस-वे पर हादसाः आग की लपटों के बीच बेटी को सीने से लगाए मदद के लिए चीखती रही मां

26 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

आपने यकीनन नहीं देखे होंगे हाथ से बने ये फिल्मी पोस्टर, बनाने वालों ने तो फिल्में भी न देखी होंगी

26 मार्च 2019

फ़िल्मी पोस्टर
KARUN THAKAR AND THE LATE MARK SHIVAS COLLECTION
Bollywood

आपने यकीनन नहीं देखे होंगे हाथ से बने ये फिल्मी पोस्टर, बनाने वालों ने तो फिल्में भी न देखी होंगी

26 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चेन्नई के पास दम घुटने से एक ही परिवार के तीन समेत कुल छह लोगों की मौत

26 मार्च 2019

स्कार्टलैंड यार्ड होटल
World

भारतीय ने फाइव स्टार होटल में बदला 1829 का स्कॉर्टलैंड यार्ड बिल्डिंग, खर्च किए 685 करोड़ रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

मोदी-शाह-योगी करेंगे 125-125 रैलियों को संबोधित, तिकड़ी संभालेगी प्रचार का मोर्चा

26 मार्च 2019

एम्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर एक महीने तक रह सकता है बाधित, नए मरीजों को नहीं किया जा रहा भर्ती

26 मार्च 2019

अरुण जेटली ने राहुल के वादे पर बोला हमला
India News

राहुल गांधी के 72 हजार के वादे पर अरुण जेटली ने उठाए सवाल, कहा- योजनाओं के नाम पर छलकपट

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
पी चिदंबरम (फाइल)
India News

एयरसेल मैक्सिस मामला: प्रवर्तन निदेशालय को ब्रिटेन व सिंगापुर से दस्तावेज का इंतजार

26 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वीवीपैट और ईवीएम के मिलान की संख्या बढ़ाने के पक्ष में सुप्रीम कोर्ट

26 मार्च 2019

शक्तिकांत दास (फाइल)
Business

डिजिटल भुगतान बढ़ाने को नियम बनाएगा आरबीआई : शक्तिकांत दास

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

अनुपयुक्त जवानों को ‘हटाने’ के लिए सरकार से नया तंत्र बनाने का आग्रह

25 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

अप्रैल अंत तक पीएम श्रम-योगी योजना से जुड़ जाएंगे 1 करोड़ श्रमिक

25 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कलराज मिश्र
Delhi NCR

कलराज मिश्र के गोली मारने वाले बयान पर कांग्रेस विधायक ने की चुनाव आयोग में शिकायत

हरियाणा भाजपा के प्रभारी कलराज मिश्र द्वारा रविवार को पृथला विधानसभा क्षेत्र के गांव मलेरना में हुई विजय शंखनाद रैली में लोगों को गोली मारने के बयान को लेकर कांग्रेस विधायक करण सिंह दलाल ने चुनाव आयोग में शिकायत की है।

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
एसडीएम ने पकड़ा पुलिस ने छोडा
Palwal

एसडीएम ने पकड़ा पुलिस ने छोडा

26 मार्च 2019

ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से एक महिला सहित दो की मौत
Palwal

ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से एक महिला सहित दो की मौत

26 मार्च 2019

दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की हत्या का आरोप
Palwal

दहेज के लिए विवाहिता की हत्या का आरोप

26 मार्च 2019

विधानसभा से इस्तीफा दिया केहर सिंह रावत ने
Palwal

विधानसभा से इस्तीफा दिया केहर सिंह रावत ने

26 मार्च 2019

प्लॉट के विवाद में ताई को गोली मारी
Palwal

प्लॉट के विवाद में ताई को गोली मारी

25 मार्च 2019

पेपर आया कठिन, खूब चली नकल
Palwal

पेपर आया कठिन, खूब चली नकल

25 मार्च 2019

एसडीएम ने परीक्षा केन्द्र पर पकडा संदिग्ध एसपीओ,सौपा पुलिस को
Palwal

एसडीएम ने परीक्षा केन्द्र पर पकडा संदिग्ध एसपीओ,सौपा पुलिस को

25 मार्च 2019

कलेक्शन प्वाइंट के विरोध में आए ग्रामीण, तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन
Palwal

कलेक्शन प्वाइंट के विरोध में आए ग्रामीण, तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन

25 मार्च 2019

ोस्त को घर छोड़ वापिस जा रहे युवक में मारी गोली, गाड़ी भी तोड़ी
Palwal

ोस्त को घर छोड़ वापिस जा रहे युवक में मारी गोली, गाड़ी भी तोड़ी

24 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

कांग्रेस ने बीजेपी पर लगाया आरोप, कहा बीजेपी ने देश में बनाया नफरत का माहौल

21 मार्च को होली के दिन, अज्ञात गुंडों ने गुरुग्राम के भोंडसी इलाके में एक परिवार के लोगों पर हमला किया। अब इस घटना पर राजनीति ने तूल पकड़ना शुरु कर दिया है।

23 मार्च 2019

हिसार 1:04

60 फीट गहरे बोरवेल से सेना ने मासूम नदीम को बाहर निकाला

22 मार्च 2019

चुनाव 1:44

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: क्या हरियाणा में बीजेपी से हाथ मिलाएगी INLD?

17 मार्च 2019

गुरुग्राम 1:12

गुरुग्राम में प्रदूषण कम करने को लेकर उठाए जाएंगे सख्त कदम: खट्टर

7 मार्च 2019

रोड एक्सीडेंट 0:50

शादी समारोह से लौट रहे एक ही परिवार के 5 लोगों की मौत, तेज रफ्तार ने छीन ली जिंदगी

20 फरवरी 2019

Related

लोकसभा चुनाव के दृष्टिगत पुलिस ने किया फ्लेग मार्च
Palwal

लोकसभा चुनाव के दृष्टिगत पुलिस ने किया फ्लेग मार्च

24 मार्च 2019

कुल्हाड़ी और फरसा मारकर बेटे के सामने किसान की हत्या
Palwal

कुल्हाड़ी और फरसा मारकर बेटे के सामने किसान की हत्या

23 मार्च 2019

60 वर्षीय विधवा से किया दुष्कर्म, मामला दर्ज
Palwal

60 वर्षीय विधवा से किया दुष्कर्म, मामला दर्ज

23 मार्च 2019

चोरी की बाइक सहित युवक गिरफ्तार
Palwal

चोरी की बाइक सहित युवक गिरफ्तार

24 मार्च 2019

दोहरे हत्याकांड को लेकर परिजन एसपी से मिले
Palwal

दोहरे हत्याकांड को लेकर परिजन एसपी से मिले

23 मार्च 2019

बाइक पर घर जा रहे युवक-युवती से की मारपीट
Palwal

बाइक पर घर जा रहे युवक-युवती से की मारपीट

23 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.