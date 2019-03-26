शहर चुनें

विधानसभा से इस्तीफा दिया केहर सिंह रावत ने

Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 10:34 PM IST
विधानसभा से इस्तीफा दिया केहर सिंह रावत ने
हथीन। इनेलो छोड़कर सोमवार को भाजपा में शामिल हुए हथीन के विधायक केहर सिंह रावत ने मंगलवार को विधानसभा से भी त्यागपत्र दे दिया है। रावत ने बताया कि विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ने उनका इस्तीफा मंजूर कर लिया है। रावत ने मंगलवार को बताया कि वह खुद को गद्दार नहीं कहलवाना चाहते थे, इस कारण इनेलो को छोड़ने के साथ ही विधानसभा से भी इस्तीफा दे दिया है।
रावत ने कहा कि वे अंतिम पलों तक इनेलो नहीं छोड़ना नहीं चाहते थे, लेकिन बदले हुए हालात और पीएम मोदी की देश के प्रति अगाध आस्था और सेवा की भावना को देखते उन्होंने भाजपा में शामिल होने का मन बनाया है। भाजपा में भी वे बिना शर्त शामिल हुए हैं। न ही कोई सौदेबाजी की है। भाजपा की सदस्यता लेते ही विधानसभा से इस्तीफा दे दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव के संपन्न होने के साथ आचार संहिता समाप्त होने के बाद वे हथीन के विकास के लिए सीएम की जनसभा कराएंगे। उन्होंने दावा किया कि लोकसभा चुनावों में हथीन विधान सभा से बीजेपी भारी बढ़त बनाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि वे बुधवार को मंडकोला रोड स्थित पार्टी आफिस में अपने समर्थकों के बीच आएंगे। नगर पालिका के चेयरमैन सुमित राजपूत भी रावत का स्वागत करेंगे।

