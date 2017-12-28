बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अपराधिक घटनाओं को रोकना पहली प्राथमिकता : छोटू राम
Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 12:18 AM IST
आपराधिक घटनाओं को रोकना पहली प्राथमिकता : छोटू राम
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बाबैन। थाना प्रभारी दलीप सिंह का तबादला होने के बाद इंस्पेक्टर छोटू राम ने बाबैन पुलिस थाने का कार्यभार संभाल लिया है। वे यहां पहले भी थानाध्यक्ष के पद पर रह चुके हैं। बुधवार को बाबैन थाना में कार्यभार संभालने के बाद थानाध्यक्ष छोटू राम ने पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए कहा कि वह बाबैन क्षेत्र से परिचित हैं। आपराधिक घटनाओं पर रोक लगाने के लिए क्षेत्र की जनता से सहयोग की अपेक्षा है। उन्होंने कहा कि गांव में होने वाले झगड़ों को प्राथमिकता से निपटाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। उन्होंने गांव के सरपंचों से अपील की कि गांव में होने वाले छोटे मोटे झगड़ो को आपसी सहयोग से निपटाएं। उन्होंने बताया कि सड़क दुर्घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए कम उम्र के बच्चों को वाहन न दें।
