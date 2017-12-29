बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विभाग की टीम ने छारा मारकर 30 गैस सिलेंडर पकड़े
{"_id":"5a4538f94f1c1ba12d8bb32f","slug":"101514486009-jind-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 30 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0938\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 12:03 AM IST
छापेमारी कर 30 गैस सिलेंडर पकड़े
जींद। खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग की टीम ने गांव बिशनपुरा के निकट छापेमारी करके 30 गैस सिलेंडरों को पकड़ा है। गैस सिलेंडरों को कालाबाजारी के लिए गाड़ियों को भरा जा रहा था। टीम ने तीन गाड़ियों को कब्जे में लेकर अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी। खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग के निरीक्षक धर्मपाल चहल ने सदर थाना पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि बुधवार दोपहर को एचपी गैस प्लांट से सूचना मिली कि गांव बिशनपुरा के निकट गैस सिलेंडरों की कालाबाजारी के लिए गाड़ियों में भरा जा रहा है। जब मौके पर छापेमारी की तो तीन गाड़ियों में रसाई गैस सिलेंडर भरे हुए थे। उनके कब्जे से 30 बड़े सिलेंडर व एक छोटा गैस सिलेंडर बरामद किया है। गाड़ी चालक मौके से फरार हो गए।
