नूंह : जिला अदालत ने कांग्रेस विधायक मामन खान को दी जमानत. समर्थकों के साथ पहुंचे आफताब के घर

हरियाणा की जिला अदालत मे कांग्रेस विधायक मामन खान को अंतरिम जमानत प्रदान कर दी है। जमानत मिलने के बाद मामन खान समर्थकों के साथ कांग्रेस नेता आफताब अहमद के घर गये। इससे पहले शनिवार को नूंह हिंसा मामले में गिरफ्तार किए गए कांग्रेस विधायक मामन खान को बड़ी राहत मिली। कोर्ट ने उन्हें दो मामलों में जमानत दे दी लेकिन हिंसा से संबंधित दो अन्य मामलों में अभी तक जमानत नहीं मिली।
#WATCH | Nuh, Haryana: After getting interim bail from the district court, Congress MLA Maman Khan arrived at the residence of Nuh MLA and Congress leader Aftab Ahmed (03/10) pic.twitter.com/t92cl06tff— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023
