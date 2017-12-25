Download App
जेल भेजा नशीली दवाओं का तस्कर

Rohtak Bureau

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 12:26 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
रतिया।
पुलिस ने गांव बादलगढ़ के समीप नशीली दवाइयों सहित गिरफ्तार आरोपी समैण निवासी संदीप कुमार का अदालत से एक दिन का पुलिस रिमांड लिए जाने के पश्चात पुन: अदालत में पेश कर जेल भेज दिया। उल्लेखनीय है कि एक दिन पहले ही महमड़ा पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज वेद प्रकाश के नेतृत्व में गठित पुलिस टीम ने गांव बादलगढ़ के समीप युवक को भारी मात्रा में नशीली गोलियों सहित गिरफ्तार किया था। आरोपी को अदालत में पेश कर एक दिन का रिमांड लिया गया था, ताकि नशीली दवाइयों के सप्लायर को गिरफ्तार किया जा सके। पुलिस रिमांड के पश्चात आरोपी से की गई पूछताछ के तहत उसने बताया कि नरवाना क्षेत्र में ही नशीली दवाइयों की सप्लाई करने वाला युवक आता है और वह दिल्ली से लाकर ही आगे सप्लाई करता है। आरोपी ने पुलिस को ये भी बताया कि हालांकि वह उपरोक्त सप्लाई करने वाले का नाम नहीं जानता, लेकिन जिस स्थान पर बुलाकर वह सप्लाई देता है उस स्थान की निशानदेही करवा सकता है। पुलिस टीम ने आरोपी के बताए गए स्थान पर दबिश दी, लेकिन इस दबिश के तहत पुलिस को सप्लायर की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर कोई भी सफलता हासिल नहीं हुई।
