शहर चुनें
Home ›   Haryana ›   Ambala ›   Naraingarh Tehsil of Ambala facing red flour beetles menace

अंबाला की नारायणगढ़ तहसील में लाल कीड़े ने किया जीना मुहाल, कोई नहीं सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अंबाला Updated Thu, 27 Aug 2020 06:04 AM IST
विज्ञापन
लाल कीड़ा
लाल कीड़ा - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा के अंबाला की नारायणगढ़ तहसील के गांव में इन दिनों लाल कीड़े ने लोगों का जीना मुहाल किया हुआ है। तहसील के कुल्लारपुर गांव के लोग इस कीड़े के आगे बेबस हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि यह कीड़ा अनाज के गोदाम से आया है। यह बच्चों के कान में भी घुस सकता है। हमने कई जगह शिकायत की लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। 
विज्ञापन

समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को एक गोदाम के एक प्रबंधक ने बताया कि यह कीड़े के पैदा होने का समय है। हमने छिड़काव के साथ और भी कई जतन किये हैं। हम यह लगातार करते हैं। लेकिन इसके बाद भी उन पर हमारा कोई जोर नहीं है। 
IBPS PO में आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख आज, कल से Safalta.com के जरिए करें परीक्षा की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
red flour beetles ambala news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दाऊद इब्राहिम और महविश हयात
Bollywood

दाऊद की 'गर्लफ्रेंड' बताए जाने पर भड़की पाक अभिनेत्री, भारत के खिलाफ यूं उगला जहर

27 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और संदीप सिंह
Bollywood

संदीप सिंह की कॉल डिटेल से खुलासा, सुशांत केस से जुड़े मुंबई पुलिस के दो अधिकारियों को किया था फोन

27 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

Vikas dubey news: वारदात वाली रात की एक के बाद एक 10 रिकॉर्डिंग वायरल, खुले कई राज

27 अगस्त 2020

प्रियंका सिंह, रतन सिंह की पत्नी
Ballia

बलिया: पत्रकार रतन सिंह की पत्नी का सनसनीखेज आरोप, कहा-मेरे पति की हत्या में इंस्पेक्टर शशि मौली बराबर के कसूरवार 

27 अगस्त 2020

बीवी हो तो ऐसी
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: पहली ही फिल्म में सलमान का इस बात को लेकर हो गया पंगा, हीरोइन ने इंडस्ट्री ही छोड़ दी

27 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
रिया चक्रवर्ती और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत का घर छोड़ने से पहले रिया ने आठ हार्ड डिस्क का डाटा कराया था डिलीट, सिद्धार्थ पिठानी ने उगला सच

27 अगस्त 2020

Coronavirus vaccine updates
Health & Fitness

इन पांच वैक्सीन से दुनिया को सबसे ज्यादा उम्मीदें, जानें कब आएंगी और कितनी होगी कीमत

26 अगस्त 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: सीबीआई जांच का छठवां दिन, एक क्लिक में जानें पूरे दिन का सार

26 अगस्त 2020

महेश भट्ट, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

जब महेश भट्ट ने बताया था सच्चे प्यार का मतलब, बात सुनकर रिया चक्रवर्ती ने तुरंत लगा लिया था गले

26 अगस्त 2020

श्याब बाबू (फाइल फोटो)
Ballia

एसडीएम के पद से हटाए गए श्याम बाबू का गंभीर आरोप, बोले-मैं करप्ट अधिकारियों का शिकार हुआ

26 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited