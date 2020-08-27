अंबाला की नारायणगढ़ तहसील में लाल कीड़े ने किया जीना मुहाल, कोई नहीं सुनवाई

Haryana: Residents of Kullarpur village in Naraingarh Tehsil of Ambala say that they're facing red flour beetles menace; also allege that they come from a godown in village where grains are stored. They say, "They might enter ears of children. We've complained but to no avail." pic.twitter.com/KeDvygJkn4— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.