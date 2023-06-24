Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign

Shani Vakri 2023: अपनी ही राशि में वक्री हुए शनि, जानिए राशियों पर क्या पड़ेगा असर

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Sat, 24 Jun 2023 01:17 PM IST
सार

 शनि 17 जनवरी 2023 को अपनी मूल त्रिकोण राशि कुंभ में गोचर कर चुके हैं। अब यह 17 जून 2023 को कुंभ राशि में वक्री हो गए हैं। यह सामान्य घटना नहीं होगी।

shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign
शनि वक्री - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
Follow Us

न्याय के देवता कहे जाने वाले शनिदेव, अपनी ही राशि यानी कुंभ में वक्री हो चुके हैं। कोई भी वक्री ग्रह अच्छे परिणाम नहीं देता है, क्योंकि वक्री का अर्थ है मार्ग से विपरीत चलना। जब कोई भी ग्रह अपने मार्ग से भटकता है तो इसका लोगों पर खराब असर पड़ता है।



शनि ग्रह का वक्री होना, कुछ राशियों के लिए अच्छा तो ज्यादातर के लिए हानिकारक होगा। ज्योतिर्विद पंडित नरेंद्र उपाध्याय ने बताया कि शनि ग्रह, चार नवंबर तक कुंभ राशि में वक्री रहेंगे। शनि के वक्री होने का असर सभी राशियों पर पड़ेगा।


 

राशि और उनपर प्रभाव

shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign
मेष
मेष: व्यावसायिक लाभ, लेकिन कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ेगा। कोर्ट-कचहरी में विजय मिलेगी, राजनीतिक लाभ भी मिल सकता है।
 

shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign
वृषभ 2023 - फोटो : amar ujala
वृषभ: भाग्य में रुकावट का सामना करना पड़ेगा। यात्रा में दिक्कतें आएंगी। व्यापार, स्वास्थ्य व संतान की स्थिति अच्छी रहेगी। प्रतिष्ठा में कमी आएगी।
 

shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign
मिथुन 2023 - फोटो : amar ujala
मिथुन: स्वास्थ्य से संबंधित दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ेगा। मार्ग दुर्घटना हो सकती है। प्रेम, संतान और व्यापार की स्थिति अच्छी रहेगी।
 

shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign
राशि
कर्क: शादी-विवाह तय हो सकते हैं। नौकरी की स्थिति में सुधार आएगा। स्वास्थ्य में सुधार होगा। प्रेम, संतान और व्यापार की स्थिति अच्छी होगी।
 

shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign
राशि
सिंह: शत्रुओं पर विजय की प्राप्ति होगी। पैर में चोट लग सकता है। बुजुर्गों का आशीर्वाद मिलेगा। व्यापार की दृष्टि से अच्छा समय रहेगा।

 

shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign
राशि
कन्या: बच्चों के सेहत पर ध्यान दें। प्रेम में विवाद हो सकता है। नव प्रेम का आगमन हो सकता है। व्यापार अच्छा चलेगा, स्वास्थ्य मध्यम रहेगा।
 

shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign
राशि
तुला: प्रेम और संतान को लेकर मानसिक रूप से परेशान रहेंगे। व्यापार के लिए नए मार्ग बनेंगे। स्वास्थ्य की स्थिति मध्यम बनी रहेगी।
 

shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign
राशि
वृश्चिक: गृह कलह की स्थिति बन सकती है। घर के विवाद को शांति से निपटाएं। स्वास्थ्य और प्रेम की स्थिति मध्यम रहेगी। व्यापार ठीक चलेगा।
 

shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign
राशि
धनु: कोर्ट-कचहरी में विजय मिलेगी। व्यावसायिक लाभ होगा। नाक, कान और गले से संबंधित परेशानी होगी। प्रेम और संतान की स्थिति अच्छी रहेगी।
 

shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign
राशि
मकर: निवेश से बचें। परिवार में कलह की स्थिति हो सकती है। स्वास्थ्य मध्यम रहेगा। प्रेम, संतान और व्यापार की स्थिति अच्छी रहेगी।

 

shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign
राशि
कुंभ: प्रेम और संतान की स्थिति अच्छी रहेगी। व्यापार अच्छा रहेगा, लेकिन पार्टनरशिप से बचें। स्वास्थ्य के संबंधित दिक्कत हो सकती है।
 

shani vakri 2023 saturn transit in kumbh rashi made rajyoga good sign
राशि
मीन: आय के नए मार्ग बनेंगे। व्यापार की स्थिति अच्छी होगी। चली आ रही परेशानियों से निजात मिलेगा। प्रेम और संतान की स्थिति अच्छी रहेगी।


विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed