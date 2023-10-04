Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   Rs 10 crore more received for four lane on Deoria bypass, flyover to be built soon

बदल रहा है गोरखपुर: देवरिया बाईपास पर फोरलेन के लिए 10 करोड़ और मिले, जल्द बनेगा फ्लाईओवर

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Wed, 04 Oct 2023 01:53 PM IST
सौनोली हाईवे के बालापार रोड महराजगंज रोड पर ओंकारनगर महुआतर रेलवे गेट पर ओवरब्रिज बन रहा है। दिसंबर 2021 में 84.57 करोड़ की लागत से ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण शुरू हुआ था। दिसंबर 2023 तक इसे पूरा कराया जाना है। इसके बनने से रेलवे क्राॅसिंग के फाटक गिरने के चलते लोगाें को इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा।

Rs 10 crore more received for four lane on Deoria bypass, flyover to be built soon
देवरिया बाईपास - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

देवरिया बाईपास पर फोरलेन फ्लाईओवर के लिए बजट की दूसरी किस्त के तौर पर 10 करोड़ और जारी कर दिए गए हैं। नौसड़ से पैड़लेगंज तक बन रहे सिक्सलेन फ्लाईओवर से वाहनों को देवरिया बाईपास पर उतारने के लिए फोरलेन पर फ्लाईओवर का निर्माण होना है।



इस बजट से पिलर का काम होगा। सेतु निगम ने फ्लाईओवर बनाने की तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी हैं। इस फ्लाईओवर के बनने से देवरिया बाईपास पर जाने में आसानी होगी। लखनऊ-वाराणसी जाने वाले लोग इसी फ्लाईओवर के रास्ते निकल जाएंगे।


नौसड़ से लेकर पैडलेगंज तक सिक्सलेन रोड और टीपीनगर से गोपलापुर के नजदीक सिक्सलेन फ्लाईओवर का काम चल रहा है। इस फ्लाईओवर से देवरिया बाईपास रोड को फोरलेन फ्लाईओवर बनाकर जोड़ा जाएगा। सिक्सलेन फ्लाईओवर से अमर उजाला तिराहा के पास देवरिया बाईपास लिंक फ्लाईओवर उतरेगा। इसकी कुल लंबाई 434 मीटर होगी।

इस परियोजना के लिए कुल 429.49 करोड़ रुपये का बजट शासन ने मंजूर किया था। निर्माण कार्य के लिए कुल 20.922 करोड़ रुपये का बजट अब तक शासन ने आवंटित कर दिया है। 29 सितंबर को शासन ने 10.185 करोड़ रुपये जारी कर दिए, ताकि निर्माण कार्य को तेज किया जा सके। देवरिया बाईपास रोड पर जीडीए की ओर से आने पर हनुमान मंदिर के पहले से फ्लाईओवर शुरू होगा। तिराहे पर इसे फ्लाईओवर में जोड़ दिया जाएगा। इससे देवरिया ओर कुशीनगर से आने वाले वाहन आसानी से नौसड़ पहुंच सकेंगे।

मंगलवार को दोपहर एक बजे देवरिया बाईपास मोड़ वाली सड़क पर कई गाड़ियां खड़ी थीं। इससे जाम जैसी स्थिति हो जा रही थी। पंचमुखी हनुमान मंदिर के आगे दोनों तरफ कट होने से भी आवाजाही में दिक्कतें हुईं। बुद्ध नगर कॉलोनी के विवेक सिंह तारामंडल की ओर से लौट रहे थे कि इसी बीच दो बाइक सवार सड़क पर अचानक उनके सामने आ गए। ये दोनों साइड लेन से आए थे। इससे हादसा होते बचा। वहीं, फूल-माला की दुकान लगाने वाले छबीले ने बताया कि सड़क पतली है और गाड़ियां बहुत ज्यादा आती-जाती हैं। रोज कोई न कोई बाइक इसी तरह गाड़ियों से टकरा जाती है।

फ्लाईओवर के लिए पर्याप्त जगह, निर्माण में नहीं बाधा

देवरिया बाईपास रोड पर फ्लाईओवर बनाने के लिए पूरी जगह है। पीडब्ल्यूडी की ओर से फोरलेन का काम भी शुरू करा दिया गया है। इसलिए फ्लाईओवर के निर्माण कराने में कोई दिक्कत नहीं आएगी। इसकी जद में आधा दर्जन दुकानें आ सकती हैं।

महुआतर ओवरब्रिज : लाइन के किनारे पर शुरू हुआ निर्माण कार्य
सौनोली हाईवे के बालापार रोड महराजगंज रोड पर ओंकारनगर महुआतर रेलवे गेट पर ओवरब्रिज बन रहा है। दिसंबर 2021 में 84.57 करोड़ की लागत से ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण शुरू हुआ था। दिसंबर 2023 तक इसे पूरा कराया जाना है। इसके बनने से रेलवे क्राॅसिंग के फाटक गिरने के चलते लोगाें को इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा। जाम में नहीं फंसेंगे, फर्राटे से निकल जाएंगे।

ओवरब्रिज का अधिकांश काम हो चुका है। एप्रोच और रेलवे ट्रैक के ऊपरी हिस्से में काम बाकी है। मंगलवार को रेलवे लाइन की ओर काम चल रहा था। गर्डर का काम किया जा रहा था। इसके अलावा ओंकार तिराहे पर सोनौली हाईवे के ऊपर पुल का काम अधूरा है। महेसरा पुल की तरफ से आने पर एप्रोच बनाया जा रहा है।

वहीं, पिलर बनाने के दौरान सड़क की खुदाई के बाद बनाया ही नहीं गया। बाद में मिट्टी व ईंट बिछा दी गई। इससे पूरी सड़क उबड़-खाबड़ हो चुकी है। लोग बड़ी मुश्किल से गुजर रहे हैं। स्थानीय दुकानदार संजय कुमार, दीनानाथ, महाबल आदि ने बताया कि यदि तेजी से काम कराया जाए तो दिसंबर माह तक इस रास्ते से लोग आने जाने लगेंगे। इस समय तो बहुत ही दिक्कत है। बारिश होते ही पूरी सड़क पर किचकिच हो जाती है।


 
