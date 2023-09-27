Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   RBI strict on Municipal Cooperative Bank for Loan of Rs 4 crores outstanding

नगर सहकारी बैंक पर आरबीआई सख्त: चार करोड़ का लोन बकाया, जमा नहीं कराया तो बैंक की बंदी तय

रोहित सिंह, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Wed, 27 Sep 2023 10:23 AM IST
सार

RBI strict on Municipal Cooperative Bank for Loan of Rs 4 crores outstanding
आरबीआई - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
नगर सहकारी बैंक ने अपने खाताधारकों को करीब चार करोड़ रुपये लोन दिए हैं। यह रकम 23 वर्ष में दी गई है और इसकी रिकवरी नहीं हो सकी है। अब एनपीए खाते के इस लोन को जमा कराने के लिए भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) की तरफ से सख्ती की गई है।



बकाए रकम को जमा करने के लिए आरबीआई ने समय सीमा भी तय कर दी है। अगर तय अवधि में रकम जमा नहीं हुई तो आरबीआई, बैंक के संचालन पर रोक भी लगा सकता है। आरबीआई ने बंदी के संकेत भी दे दिए हैं।


दो महीने पहले आरबीआई ने बैंक प्रबंधन और खातों की जांच भी कराई है, जिसमें कई चौंकाने वाले मामले सामने आए हैं। पता चला कि बैंक के सचिव ने भी 33 लाख रुपये लोन के तौर पर लिए हैं, जिसे जमा कराने के लिए आरबीआई ने उन्हें पत्र लिखा हैं।

 

आरबीआई ने जांच दौरान पाया है कि लोन  के वितरण में लंबे समय से गड़बड़ी की जा रही है। बैंक के सचिव अजय सिंह ने भी नियम के अनुसार लोन नहीं लिया है। 10 मई 2023 को आरबीआई की तरफ से जारी पत्र में कहा गया है कि 23 जून 1996 को अजय सिंह ने 2.77 लाख रुपये, 22 आरबीआई ने जांच के दौरान अगस्त 2019 को 15 लाख रुपये और 28 जनवरी को 15.50 का रुपये का ऋण लिया था। 33 लाख रुपये से अधिक के इस ऋण पर बज बहुत ज्यादा हो गया है। मूलधन और ब्याज जोड़कर धनराशि बहुत ज्यादा हो गई है।

आरबीआई सूत्रों के मुताबिक, पहले तो नियम विरुद्ध ऋण लिया और उसे जमा करने में भी नियमों का पालन नहीं किया गया। आरबीआई ने जब इसकी जांच
तो पता चला कि सचिव पद पर रहते हुए अजय सिंह ने ऋण स्टॉफ लोन ले लिया था। नियम के मुताबिक, सचिव के वेतन के एक अनुपात में ही लोन स्वीकृत होता है। लेकिन सचिव ने नियमों को ताक पर रखकर लोन स्वीकृत करा लिया।

आरबीआई ने बैंक की माली हालत और उसके बाद भी बैंक से लिए ऋण पर नाराजगी जताते हुए सचिव को इस धनराशि को जमा करने का निर्देश दिया है। सूत्रों की मानें तो आरबीआई की सख्ती और जांच कर कार्रवाई के निर्देश पर सचिव ने दो दिन पहलने 10 लाख रुपये जमा कर दिए हैं।

 

नगर सहकारी बैंक सचिव अजय सिंह ने कहा कि आरबीआई, सभी बैंकों के साथ रिकवरी की एक प्रक्रिया करती है। नगर सहकारी बैंक के साथ भी इसी प्रक्रिया के तहत लोन को जमा करवाने के लिए पत्राचार किया गया है। हमने जो लोन लिया था, उसमें काफी रकम जमा करवा दी गई है। बाकी को जल्द जमा कराकर देनदारी खत्म करा देंगे। बैंक से एनपीए खातों के बकाए के लिए प्रतिमाह की दर से एक धनराशि जमा करवाई जा रही है।

रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया - (आरबीआई) ने कहा कि बैंक की तरफ से एनपीए खातों के बकाए को लेकर दिशा-निर्देश दिया गया है। इसके लिए सीमित समय सीमा दी गई है। बैंक के किसी खाताधारक को परेशानी ना हो, आरबीआई का यही प्रयास है। सचिव की तरफ से बैंक से ही लिए गए लोन पर भी उन्हें तय समय से भीतर इस धनराशि को जमा करने का लिए प्रबंधन को निर्देशित किया गया था। लिए गए ऋण को समय पर जमा नहीं किया तो आरबीआई नियमानुसार कार्रवाई के लिए निर्देशित करेगी।

 

लोन को लेकर पहले भी हो चुकी है शिकायत
सूत्रों ने बताया कि नगर सहकारी बैंक के पांच निदेशकों की तरफ से पहले भी इसे लेकर शिकायत की जा चुकी है। इसमें आरोप लगा था कि बैंक का नॉन परफॉरमेंस असेट (एनपीए) खाता लगातार बढ़ते जा रहा है। कर्ज वसूली की प्रक्रिया काफी सुस्त है। कई संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों, निदेशकों के रिश्तेदारों और सगे- संबंधियों को बैंक से लोन दिया गया है। बैंक के लोन को लेकर आरबीआई के दिशा-निर्देशों का भी उल्लंघन किया गया। इसके मुताबिक, वर्ष 1984 से 2007 तक दिए गए लोन में काफी अनियमितता बरती गई। दिए गए करोड़ों रुपये के लोन की रिकवरी अधर में लटकी है।

 

ऐसे होता है सचिव का चुनाव
नगर सहकारी बैंक के सचिव का चुनाव बोर्ड के 12 निदेशकों की तरफ से किया जाता है। इसमें सचिव की तरफ से जिला सहायक निबंधन को नए शेयर होल्डर के नाम दिए जाते हैं। निबंधन की तरफ से नामों का सत्यापन किया जाता है। इसके बाद बैंक के घंटे 12 क्षेत्रों में इनके नाम जोड़ दिए जाते हैं। इन 12 निदेशकों का चुनाव यही शेयर होल्डर करते हैं। इनके द्वारा सचिव का चुनाव किया जाता है। पिछले दिनों इन्हीं निदेशकों में से एक पर दबाव बनाने का मामला पुलिस की जांच में सामने आया था। सूत्रों ने बताया कि निदेशक बोर्ड की जांच प्रशासन की तरफ कर ली जाए तो और भी गड़बड़ियां सामने आ सकती हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

