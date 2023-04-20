Notifications

Gorakhpur News: नाला निर्माण से बढ़ी दिक्कत, घर छोड़ने को मजबूर हुए लोग

Gorakhpur News: नाला निर्माण से बढ़ी दिक्कत, घर छोड़ने को मजबूर हुए लोग

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Thu, 20 Apr 2023 02:28 PM IST
सार

लोगों के घरों का पानी नाले में नहीं जाने के कारण नित्य कर्म सहित पानी से संबंधित सभी कार्य प्रभावित हो गए हैं। ऐसे में कई लोग अपने घरों पर ताला बंद कर दूसरी जगह रहने लगे हैं। वहीं, कई पुरुष महिलाओं और बच्चों को रिश्तेदारों के वहां भेज खुद घर की रखवाली कर रहे हैं।

Problems increased due to drain construction people forced to leave their homes
सूर्य कुंड नाला निर्माण के कारण घर में ताला बंद कर लोगों ने किया पलायन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

सूर्यकुंड क्षेत्र के लोग इन दिनों नाला निर्माण के कारण दुश्वारियां झेल रहे हैं। घरों में इस्तेमाल होने वाला पानी घर से बाहर नहीं निकल पाने के कारण कई लोग घर में ताला बंदकर रिश्तेदारों के घर रहने चले गए हैं।



सूर्यकुंड कॉलोनी के रेलवे क्रासिंग से सटे बी ब्लॉक में नाला निर्माण का काम चल रहा है। इस नाले का काम लगभग 20 दिन पहले शुरू हुआ था, लेकिन काम गति इतनी धीमी है कि अबतक 20 मीटर भी नाला नहीं बनाया जा सका है, जबकि नाले के लिए लगभग 100 मीटर तक की सड़क खोद दी गई है। नाले की खुदाई हो जाने के कारण नाले के किनारे रहने वाले स्थानीय लोगों की परेशानियां बढ़ गई हैं।


लोगों के घरों का पानी नाले में नहीं जाने के कारण नित्य कर्म सहित पानी से संबंधित सभी कार्य प्रभावित हो गए हैं। ऐसे में कई लोग अपने घरों पर ताला बंद कर दूसरी जगह रहने लगे हैं। वहीं, कई पुरुष महिलाओं और बच्चों को रिश्तेदारों के वहां भेज खुद घर की रखवाली कर रहे हैं। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि काम की गति तेजी से होनी चाहिए।
 

दो लेन में बन रहा है नाला

सूर्यकुंड के बी ब्लॉक में गोरखनाथ मंदिर के पीछे तक बनने वाले लगभग चार किमी के इस नाले का निर्माण दो लेने में किया जा रहा है। नगर निगम के एक्सईएन देवेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि नाले की अधिकतम चौड़ाई तीन मीटर और न्यूनतम डेढ़ मीटर है। बताया कि जहां नाला ज्यादा चौड़ा है वहां नाले को मजबूरी के लिए दो भागों में बांटा गया है।

दुश्वारियों के बाद मिलेगी जलभराव से राहत
नाला निर्माण से भले ही लोगों को वर्तमान में दुश्वारियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा हो, लेकिन बारिश के दिनों में लोगों को यहां होने वाले जलभराव की समस्या से राहत मिलेगी। बता दें कि पुराना नाला जर्जर होने के कारण यहां लोगों को बारिश के दिनों में जलभराव की समस्या झेलनी पड़ती थी, ऐसे में यहां नाला निर्माण जरूरी था।

जगदीश नारायण ने कहा कि नाला का काम बहुत ही धीमी गति से चल रहा है। इससे दिन प्रतिदिन हम सभी की दुश्वारियां बढ़ती जा रही है। कई घरों के लोग घरों में ताला लगाकर दूसरे जगहों पर चले गए हैं।

मोहन आनंद आजाद ने कहा कि नाला निर्माण से भले ही स्थानीय लोगों को जलभराव से राहत मिल जाएगी, लेकिन वर्तमान में नाले की खुदाई हो जाने के कारण लोगों को आने-जाने में परेशानियां झेलनी पड़ रही है।

संजीव श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि नाला निर्माण के कारण नित्य कर्म सहित पानी से संबंधित सभी कामों में दिक्कत हो रही थी, ऐसे में परिवार को रिश्तेदार के घर भेज दिया हूं, जब नाला बन जाएगा तब परिवार को वापस लाउंगा।

ओम प्रकाश ने कहा कि नाले की खुदाई दूर तक कर दी गई है, जबकि नाले का निर्माण अभी कुछ ही मीटर तक हुआ है। ऐसे में लागों को घरों में जाने के लिए दिक्कत उठानी पड़ रही है। लगता है ये समस्या लंबे समय तक झेलनी पड़ेगी।

नगर निगम एक्सईएन देवेंद्र यादव ने कहा कि लोगों की समस्याओं से निजात दिलाने के लिए नाले का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। तेजी से कार्य कराने के लिए ठेकेदार को निर्देशित किया गया है।

