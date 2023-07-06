Notifications

Vande Bharat Express: सात को गोरखपुर से दो वंदे भारत ट्रेन को हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे PM मोदी, शेड्यूल जारी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Thu, 06 Jul 2023 11:00 AM IST
सार

पूर्वाेत्तर रेलवे सीपीआरओ पंकज कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि वंदे भारत ट्रेन का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया गया है। गोरखपुर-लखनऊ वाया अयोध्या के रास्ते यह हाई स्पीड ट्रेन चलाई जाएगी। पूर्वाेत्तर रेलवे ने इसकी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं।

PM Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Gorakhpur on 7th
गोरखपुर वंदे भारत ट्रेन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

विस्तार
पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे की पहली वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, सात जुलाई को रेलवे स्टेशन पर आयोजित एक समारोह में हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे। इसी के साथ जोधपुर से अहमदाबाद के बीच वंदे भारत को भी वर्चुअल रूप से हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करेंगे।



उद्घाटन के दिन गोरखपुर से लखनऊ तक चलने वाली वंदे भारत गोरखपुर से अपराह्न 3.40 बजे रवाना होगी। रविवार से ट्रेन नियमित रूप से संचालित होगी। यह हफ्ते में छह दिन चलाई जाएगी। रेलवे बोर्ड ने बुधवार को ट्रेन का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है।


प्रधानमंत्री के प्रस्तावित कार्यक्रम के मुताबिक, सात जुलाई को अपराह्न 3:30 बजे रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर एक पर कैब-वे के पास लगे मंच पर पहुंचेंगे। यहां से ट्रेन को हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे। वंदे भारत ट्रेन को गोरखपुर से लखनऊ के बीच मंगलवार की सुबह रवाना करके सफल ट्रायल किया जा चुका है।

इसे भी पढ़ें: गोरखपुर से लखनऊ जाना हुआ और आसान, वंदे भारत ट्रेन का रूट फाइनल

यह ट्रेन गोरखपुर से सुबह 6:05 पर रवाना होकर 8:15 पर अयोध्या और 10:15 पर लखनऊ पहुंचेगी। वापसी में लखनऊ से शाम 5:15 पर रवाना होकर रात 9:13 पर अयोध्या और रात 11:25 पर गोरखपुर पहुंचेगी। प्रधानमंत्री पहले दिन यात्रा करने वाले रेलवे स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों से बात करते हुए वंदे भारत ट्रेन का निरीक्षण भी करेंगे।
 

सभी मानकों पर खरी उतरी वंदे भारत

वंदे भारत ट्रायल में हर मानक पर खरी उतरी है। मंगलवार को गोरखपुर से लखनऊ तक 296 किमी का सफर इस ट्रेन ने निर्धारित समय से 17 मिनट पहले 3 घंटे 58 मिनट में ही पूरा कर लिया। अब सात जुलाई के कार्यक्रम के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म एक के पास ही जर्मन हैंगर का पंडाल भी बन रहा है। पंडाल के ठीक सामने ही एक मंच बन रहा है, जहां से प्रधानमंत्री ट्रेन को हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे।

इसे भी पढ़ें: गोरखपुर में बाढ़ का खतरा सिर पर: राप्ती-रोहिन के ठहराव पर न जाएं, अक्तूबर तक बरपाती है कहर

प्रधानमंत्री देख सकते हैं जंक्शन का नया माॅडल
वंदे भारत को हरी झंडी दिखाने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री 500 करोड़ की लागत से गोरखपुर जंक्शन के पुनर्विकास परियोजना की आधारशिला भी रखेंगे। इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री प्रेजेंटेशन के माध्यम से पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे और गोरखपुर जंक्शन की विकास यात्रा के साथ गोरखपुर जंक्शन के नए मॉडल को देख सकते हैं। रेलवे प्रशासन ने पूर्वाेत्तर रेलवे की विकास यात्रा के दो मिनट के वीडियो को भी पीएम दिखाने की तैयारी की है।

उद्घाटन के दिन ट्रेन का शेड्यूल

  • गोरखपुर से प्रस्थान-3.40 बजे
  • सहजनवां आगमन-4.05 बजे
  • सहजनवां से प्रस्थान-4.07 बजे
  • खलीलाबाद आगमन-4.19 बजे
  • खलीलाबाद से प्रस्थान-4.21 बजे
  • बस्ती आगमन------ 4.43 बजे
  • बस्ती से प्रस्थान-----4.45 बजे
  • बभनान आगमन-----5.05 बजे
  • बभनान से प्रस्थान---05.07 बजे
  • मनकापुर आगमन--- 05.29 बजे
  • मनकापुर से प्रस्थान--05.31 बजे
  • अयोध्या आगमन---6.00 बजे
  • अयोध्या से प्रस्थान- 6.02 बजे
  • बाराबंकी आगमन-- 7.32 बजे
  • बाराबंकी से प्रस्थान-7.34 बजे
  • लखनऊ आगमन---8.30 बजे
