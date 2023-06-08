Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   Overbridge construction work on Chaurichaura Mundera Bazar railway crossing

चौरीचौरा-मुंडेरा बाजार रेलवे क्रॉसिंग: दो माह में पूरा हुआ दो फीसदी काम, करिए कम से कम दो साल और इंतजार

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, चौरीचौरा। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Thu, 08 Jun 2023 03:14 PM IST
सार

विभागीय सूत्रों का कहना है कि 22 सितंबर 2018 को एक समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने वहां पर आरओबी का सर्वे करने और डीपीआर बनाने को कहा था। ब्रिज कारपोरेशन ने डीपीआर बनाकर भेजा है, उसके अनुसार 600 मीटर लंबे उस पुल के निर्माण पर 4890.30 लाख की लागत आएगी।

Overbridge construction work on Chaurichaura Mundera Bazar railway crossing
चौरीचौरा मुंडेरा बाजार रेलवे क्रॉसिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

चौरीचौरा मुंडेरा बाजार रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर ओवरब्रिज निर्माण कार्य महज 32 फीसदी पूरा हो पाया है। दो माह में सिर्फ दो फीसदी काम हुआ है। निर्माण कार्य में ढिलाई से काम जून माह तक पूरा हो जाता तो लोगों को राहत मिलती। लोग इस ओवरब्रिज पर फर्राटा भरते और जाम की समस्या से नहीं जूझना पड़ता।



कार्यदायी संस्था के अधिकारी दिसंबर तक काम पूरा होने का दिलासा दे रहे हैं। हालांकि, काम की रफ्तार से ऐसा नहीं लगता इस साल ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण कार्य पूरा हो सकेगा। काम की इस गति से यह काम कम से दो साल में ही पूरा हो सकेगा।


चौरीचौरा मुंडेरा बाजार रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर लगने वाले जाम से निजात दिलाने के लिए जनवरी 2022 में 69.44 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से 948 मीटर लंबे ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण कार्य शुरू हुआ था। तब सेतु निगम के अधिकारियों ने दिसंबर 2023 तक इसका काम पूरा होने की बात कही। जबकि मौके पर जो बोर्ड लगाया है उस पर इसे जून 2023 तक पूरा किए जाने की सूचना दर्ज है।

मार्च माह तक महज 30 फीसदी काम हुआ था। अप्रैल और मई माह में इसका काम महज दो प्रतिशत ही आगे बढ़ सका है। ओवरब्रिज का काम नहीं होने से चौरीचौरा शहीद स्मारक जाने वाला रास्ता पूरी तरह से बंद है। इसके निर्माण कार्य में ढिलाई से आसपास के लोग परेशान हैं।

आधे घंटे तक करते हैं गेट खुलने का इंतजार

घर से दुकान के लिए निकलते हैं, तो रेलवे क्रॉसिंग बंद रहती है। कभी कभी एक साथ तीन तीन ट्रेनें गुजरती हैं, जिससे आधे घंटे तक गेट खुलने का इंतज़ार करना पड़ता है। : आदित्य जायसवाल उर्फ पवन, मुंडेरा बाजार

तीन वर्ष में भी नहीं पूरा होगा काम
रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर बन रहे ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण इसी महीने में पूरा होना है, मगर काम अभी 32 प्रतिशत ही पूरा हुआ है। अगर इसी गति से निर्माण होता रहा तो तीन वर्ष में भी काम पूरा नही होगा। : भुवनपति निराला, व्यापारी नेता चौरीचौरा।

समय की बर्बादी होती है
बार-बार रेलवे क्रॉसिंग बंद होने से व्यापारियों को काफी दिक्कत होती है। जब भी सामान बेचने के लिए बाजार में जाओ तो गेट बंद ही मिलता है। जिससे समय की बर्बादी होती है। : विक्की व्यापारी, दुकानदार, चौरीचौरा।

समय बीतने के साथ बढ़ रही मायूसी
ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण शुरू हुआ तो यहां के लोग खुश थे कि जाम से मुक्ति मिलने जा रही है। मगर ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण तय समय पर पूरा होता न देख अब मायूसी छा रही है। : नवरत्न मद्देशिया चौरीचौरा।

जगतबेला- डोमिनगढ़ पर रेलवे ओवरब्रिज : सर्वे पूरा डीपीआर तैयार, अब दो पुलों की स्वीकृति का इंतजार

जगतबेला-डोमिनगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन और कैंट स्टेशन के पास रेलवे ओवरब्रिज (आरओबी) बनाने के लिए सर्वे करके डिटेल प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट (डीपीआर) मुख्यालय भेज दी गई है। लेकिन, शासन से स्वीकृति के इंतजार में दोनों पुलों की फाइलें अटकी पड़ीं हैं। जगतबेला-डोमिनगढ़ स्टेशन के पास प्रस्तावित रेलवे ओवरब्रिज से कालेसर जंगल कौड़िया और मानीराम -माधोपुर तटबंध होते हुए गोरखपुर-सोनौली मार्ग को जोड़ा जाना है।

विभागीय सूत्रों का कहना है कि 22 सितंबर 2018 को एक समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने वहां पर आरओबी का सर्वे करने और डीपीआर बनाने को कहा था। ब्रिज कारपोरेशन ने डीपीआर बनाकर भेजा है, उसके अनुसार 600 मीटर लंबे उस पुल के निर्माण पर 4890.30 लाख की लागत आएगी। इसी प्रकार, कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के पास लगभग 600 मीटर की लंबाई में आरओबी का निर्माण कराया जाना है। ब्रिज कारपोरेशन ने सर्वे का काम पूरा कर लिया है।ब्रिज कारपोरेशन के परियोजना प्रबंधक एके सिंह दोनों पुलों का सर्वे कराया जा चुका है। जिस दिन पुल निर्माण कराने के लिए कहा जाएगा उस दिन काम शुरू करा देंगे।




 
