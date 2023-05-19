Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   itms control room help people who left anything in Auto

ITMS कंट्रोल रूम में आते हैं अजीबोगरीब कॉल: महिला बोलती है- हैलो सर, मेरी बिंदी खो गई है खोजवा देंगे क्या

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Fri, 19 May 2023 03:38 PM IST
सार

एसपी ट्रैफिक डॉ. एमपी सिंह ने कहा कि आईटीएमएस के हर चौराहे पर इमरजेंसी काल बाक्स (इसीबी) लगा हुआ है। इसकी मदद से इमरजेंसी में सूचना दी जा सकती है। ऑटो में सामान भूलने या अन्य किसी आपातकाल में लोग इसकी मदद ले रहे हैं।

 

itms control room help people who left anything in Auto
शास्त्री चौराहे इमरजेंसी कॉल बाक्स से पर दुर्गा कुशवाहा ने टेंपो में बैग छुटने की दर्ज कराई शिकायत। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

हैलो सर, मेरी बिंदी खो गई है, खोजवा देंगे क्या.... कहां से बोल रहे हैं? मैं शानू बोल रहा हूं। शाहमारूफ से सामान खरीदकर जा रहा था, जिस ऑटो में बैठा था। उसमें बिंदी का पूरा पैकेट भूलकर उतर गया। अच्छा, अपना मोबाइल नंबर दीजिए। जानकारी लेकर बताते हैं।



नगर निगम में बने इंटेलिजेंट ट्रैफिक मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम (आईटीएमएस) के कंट्रोल रूम में रोजाना ऐसी 30 से 40 शिकायतें पहुंचती हैं। कभी कोई महिला यात्री ऑटो में झाड़ू छूट जाने तो कभी कोई सैंडल भूलने की शिकायत दर्ज कराती हैं। आटा, दाल और सब्जी तलाशने के मामले में भी आते हैं। चौराहों पर लगे इमरजेंसी काल बॉक्स (इसीबी) के जरिए लोग अपनी शिकायतें आईटीएमएस तक पहुंचाते हैं, जिनकी जांच करके पुलिस लोगों के गायब हुए सामान खोजने में मदद करती है।


शहर के 21 चौराहों को आईटीएमएस से लैस किया गया है। हर चौराहे पर सीसीटीवी कैमरा, लाउडस्पीकर, इमरजेंसी काल बाक्स (इसीबी) और पेडेस्ट्रीयिन पुश बटन (पैदल यात्रियों के लिए बटन) लगा है। इमरजेंसी काल बाक्स (इसीबी) की मदद से रोजाना ही लोग अपनी शिकायत आईटीएमएस के कंट्रोल रूम तक पहुंचाते हैं। कोई यात्री ऑटो में सामान छूटने तो कोई मोबाइल फोन खोने की सूचना देता है।

 

क्या है इसीबी, कैसे करता है काम

चौराहों पर इमरजेंसी काल बाक्स (इसीबी) लगाया गया है। इसमें सेव आवर सोल्स (एसओएस- हमें बचाओ) बटन को दबाकर किसी इमरजेंसी (आपातकाल) में सूचना दर्ज कराई जा सकती है। जैसे यदि किसी व्यक्ति का मोबाइल फोन खो गया या किसी वाहन में सामान भूल गया तो वह चौराहे पर लगे इसीबी के लाल बटन को दबाकर सूचना दे सकता है।

इसके अलावा शहर में किसी सरकारी कार्यालय, अधिकारियों के दफ्तर और अस्पताल के बारे में जानकारी ली जा सकती है। बटन दबाने पर कंट्रोल रूम के कर्मचारी बातचीत शुरू करते हैं। पीड़ित से जानकारी लेकर कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस कंट्रोल को सूचना देते हैं। साथ ही लाउडस्पीकर के जरिए प्रसारण करके पुलिस को आगाह करते हैं।

पुलिसकर्मियों का कहना है कि इसीबी वाली जगह को सीसीटीवी कैमरे के जरिए मानीटर पर देखा जाता है। इस बॉक्स की मदद से लूट, छेड़खानी और मारपीट सहित अन्य सूचनाएं भी दी जा सकती हैं। दुर्घटना की स्थिति में मौके पर सरकारी एंबुलेंस भेजने की व्यवस्था है। तत्काल मदद पहुंचाए जाने के लिए ही इसे जगह-जगह लगाया गया है।

 

आईटीएमएस से यह हो रहा काम

  • 21 चौराहों पर यातायात नियम तोड़ने वालों का चालान करने की व्यवस्था
  • जाम लगने, बेवजह वाहनों के खड़े होने, नो पार्किंग में वाहनों के खड़े होने सहित अन्य गतिविधियों की निगरानी
  • चौराहों पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों की निगरानी, यातायात नियमों के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करना
  • बाएं लेन में खड़े वाहन चालकों को सजग करना, किसी तरह की घटना होने पर बदमाशों की तलाश में मदद
  • लोगों का खोया हुआ सामान खोजने, अपराध होने पर बदमाशों की तलाश की जा रही है।

बटन दबाकर पार कीजिए सड़क
आईटीएमएस संचालित चौराहों पर पेडेस्ट्रीयिन पुश बटन बाक्स (पैदल सड़क पार करने वाले लोगों के लिए बटन) भी लगाया गया है। इससे ट्रैफिक सिग्नल लाइट कंट्रोल किया जा सकता है। हर चौराहे पर पीले रंग का बॉक्स लगा है, जिसमें लाल बटन दिया गया है, जिसे दबाने पर सड़क पार करने की तरफ की ट्रैफिक लाइट लाल हो जाती है। इससे आसानी से सड़क पार किया जा सकता है। बटन दबाने पर 20 सेकेंड तक सिग्नल लाल रहता है। इतनी देर में कोई भी पैदल यात्री आराम से जेब्रा क्रासिंग से होकर सड़क पार सकता है।

एसपी ट्रैफिक डॉ. एमपी सिंह ने कहा कि आईटीएमएस के हर चौराहे पर इमरजेंसी काल बाक्स (इसीबी) लगा हुआ है। इसकी मदद से इमरजेंसी में सूचना दी जा सकती है। ऑटो में सामान भूलने या अन्य किसी आपातकाल में लोग इसकी मदद ले रहे हैं।

 
