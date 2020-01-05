शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Indo-Nepal border alert for possibility of terrorist infiltration

गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी किए दो आतंकियों के स्केच, आईबी ने नेपाल सीमा पर डाला डेरा

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, सोनौली (महराजगंज), Updated Sun, 05 Jan 2020 06:50 PM IST
इंडो-नेपाल बार्डर पर सुरक्षा व खुफिया एजेंसियां अलर्ट।
1 of 4
इंडो-नेपाल बार्डर पर सुरक्षा व खुफिया एजेंसियां अलर्ट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आतंकी घुसपैठ की आशंका के मद्देनजर इंडो-नेपाल बार्डर पर सुरक्षा इंतजाम कड़े कर दिए गए हैं। खुफिया एजेंसियां अलर्ट हो गई हैं। सिलीगुड़ी-दिल्ली में आतंकियों के दिखने के बाद उनके स्केच जारी किए गए हैं। सीएए के विरोध प्रदर्शन में बाहरी लोगों की घुसपैठ की आशंका को देखते हुए भी चौकसी तेज कर दी गई है। भारत सरकार की खुफिया एजेंसी आईबी ने सरहद पर डेरा डाल दिया है। एसएसबी और पुलिस के जवान सादी वर्दी में सीमा पर नजर रख रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब वीकेंड पर भी करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, मात्र 2,999 रु में , एडमिशन के लिए अभी क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
indo-nepal border alert terrorist infiltration maharajganj latest news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मुख्यमंत्री शहर के चार बुद्धिजीवियों के घर पहुंचे और उन्हें कानून की जानकारी दी।
Gorakhpur

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के पक्ष में सड़क पर उतरे योगी, घर-घर जाकर बताई खासियतें

5 जनवरी 2020

यूपी में दो आतंकियों के पुष्टी होने पर सुरक्षा बढ़ी।
Gorakhpur

भारत-नेपाल बॉर्डर बना आतंकियों का लांचिंग पैड! पहले भी पकड़े जा चुके हैं आतंकी

5 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis (Advertorial)

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Tourist Huge Rush in mussoorie After snowfall and Traffic jam Vehicle skid due to frost Photos
Dehradun

मसूरी में बर्फबारी के बाद बढ़ी पर्यटकों की मुसीबत, लगा लंबा जाम, फिसल रहे वाहन, तस्वीरें... 

5 जनवरी 2020

परिवार के साथ बुलियन कारोबारी नीरज अग्रवाल
Agra

शौर्य के दम तोड़ते ही टूट गई पीड़ित परिवार की उम्मीद, अब कैसे होगा चार मौतों का राजफाश

5 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
दीपिका पादुकोण
Lucknow

एसिड अटैक सर्वाइवरों के साथ दीपिका पादुकोण ने मनाया अपना जन्मदिन, तस्वीरें

5 जनवरी 2020

तालाब में सीप को दिखातीं रंजना
Agra

आगरा की एक बेटी, जो 'उगाती' है मोती, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे होती है इसकी खेती

5 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पथराव व फायरिंग की घटना में एक व्यक्ति की मौत
Agra

कासगंज: बिजली का तार डालने के विवाद में खूनी संघर्ष, भाजपा विधायक के रिश्तेदार की हत्या

5 जनवरी 2020

जनता दरबार में मुख्यमंत्री ने सुनीं फरियादें।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में 250 लोगों से मिले CM योगी, सुनीं फरियाद, देखें जनता दरबार की तस्वीरें

5 जनवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis (Advertorial)

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
विज्ञापन
चौधरी कैफुलवरा से मिले सीएम योगी।
Gorakhpur

कौन हैं ये मुस्लिम शख्स कैफुलबरा? योगी से क्या गहरा नाता, पहले इसी से क्यों मिले मुख्यमंत्री

5 जनवरी 2020

गांवों में चौपाल लगाने पहुंचे ऊर्जा मंत्री श्रीकांत शर्मा
Agra

योगी सरकार में कानून का राज, तोड़ने वालों पर कसेंगे नकेल- श्रीकांत शर्मा

5 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
Jammu

चार दिनों से बंद जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर एकतरफ से यातायात शुरू, फंसे थे हजारों वाहन व लोग

5 जनवरी 2020

हार्ट अटैक
Jammu

यंग स्ट्रोक की चपेट में आ रहे युवा, ठंड में ब्लड प्रेशर को नजरअंदाज करना हो रहा घातक

5 जनवरी 2020

bhajan singer murder
Meerut

किसी को राह बदलने में जरा सी देर लगती है, अजय पाठक द्वारा रिकॉर्ड की गई आखिरी गज़ल का मर्डर कनेक्शन

5 जनवरी 2020

सीए संस्थान का दीक्षांत समारोह
Kanpur

सीए संस्थान का दीक्षांत समारोह, 5 राज्यों के नए नवेले 565 चार्टर्ड अकॉउंटेंट्स को दिए गए प्रमाण पत्र

5 जनवरी 2020

कुख्यात रोहित को संरक्षण देने वाला भूपेंद्र बाफर
Baghpat

पश्चिमी यूपी में गैंगवार की आशंका, कई बदमाशों ने मिलाए हाथ, जेलों से मिले इनपुट पर अफसर चौकन्ने

5 जनवरी 2020

पुस्तक मेला में उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़
Delhi NCR

विश्व पुस्तक मेला: स्टॉल सजे भी नहीं थे कि पहुंचने लगे लोग, पहले ही दिन उमड़ी 80 हजार लोगों की भीड़

5 जनवरी 2020

भारती सिंह, रवीना टंडन, फराह खान
Chandigarh

कम नहीं हो रही भारती, रवीना टंडन और फराह खान की मुश्किलें, अब एक और केस हुआ दर्ज

5 जनवरी 2020

bhajan singer murder
Meerut

हत्याकांड की हकीकत: सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल फोटो बयां कर रहे गायक परिवार के साथ हुई बर्बरता की कहानी

5 जनवरी 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
Varanasi

मकर संक्रांति पर भी 'मोदी-शाह' का दबदबा, आसमान में उड़ान भरेगी नंबर वन जोड़ी

5 जनवरी 2020

bhajan singer murder
Meerut

शामली: चौहरे हत्याकांड के बाद कॉलोनी में दहशत, दिन में भी दरवाजा खोलने से कतरा रहे लोग  

5 जनवरी 2020

manali winter carnival manali winter queen 2020 first round of models
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच सुंदरियों ने मनाली में रैंप पर बिखेरे जलवे

5 जनवरी 2020

प्रियंका गांधी
Meerut

प्रियंका के दौरे से यूपी में चढ़ा सियासी पारा, पुलिस उत्पीड़न के मुद्दे को खूब हवा दे रही कांग्रेस 

5 जनवरी 2020

इंडो-नेपाल बार्डर पर सुरक्षा व खुफिया एजेंसियां अलर्ट।
इंडो-नेपाल बार्डर पर सुरक्षा व खुफिया एजेंसियां अलर्ट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इन आतंकियों का हुलिया जारी किया गया है।
इन आतंकियों का हुलिया जारी किया गया है। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीमा क्षेत्र के सभी नाकों पर जवानों की संख्या बढ़ी।
सीमा क्षेत्र के सभी नाकों पर जवानों की संख्या बढ़ी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खुफिया विभाग की नजर सीमा पर।
खुफिया विभाग की नजर सीमा पर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

क्या अमेरिका-ईरान के बीच जंग है तीसरे विश्व युद्ध के संकेत, नास्त्रेदमस ने 2020 को कहा तबाही का साल

अमेरिका-ईरान में चल रही तल्खियों के बीच नास्त्रेदमस की एक ऐसी भविष्यवाणी को जोर मिलता दिख रहा है।

5 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:15

एयरपोर्ट पर फैन के साथ दीपिका पादुकोण ने काटा केक, पति रणवीर सिंह भी रहे मौजूद

5 जनवरी 2020

ऑस्ट्रेलिया 1:44

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के जंगलों में आग से करीब 40 करोड़ जानवरों की मौत, पीएम मॉरिसन ने रद्द की भारत यात्रा

5 जनवरी 2020

राजस्थान में नवजातों की मौत 3:02

राजस्थान में बच्चों की मौत का बढ़ रहा आंकड़ा, कोटा के बाद जोधपुर, बीकानेर में भी बिगड़े हालात

5 जनवरी 2020

ईरान पर ट्रंप का वार 1:23

राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की ईरान को चेतावनी, ‘हमें नुकसान पहुंचाया तो कर देंगे उनके 52 ठिकाने तबाह’

5 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited