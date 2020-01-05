गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी किए दो आतंकियों के स्केच, आईबी ने नेपाल सीमा पर डाला डेरा

{"_id":"5e11d2b98ebc3e87a25b57c2","slug":"indo-nepal-border-alert-for-possibility-of-terrorist-infiltration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0943\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0926\u094b \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0947\u091a, \u0906\u0908\u092c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इंडो-नेपाल बार्डर पर सुरक्षा व खुफिया एजेंसियां अलर्ट।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इन आतंकियों का हुलिया जारी किया गया है।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीमा क्षेत्र के सभी नाकों पर जवानों की संख्या बढ़ी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
खुफिया विभाग की नजर सीमा पर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला