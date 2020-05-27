लॉकडाउन के दौरान गोरखपुर बना देश का पहला शहर, जहां पहुंची 200 से अधिक ट्रेनें

1337 trains have arrived in UP carrying migrants from various states. Gorakhpur is the 1st district in country where more than 200 trains have arrived&it has received 2,00,077 passengers so far. 89 trains have reached Lucknow: UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home),Awanish Awasthi https://t.co/Xg2DmEDgNN pic.twitter.com/vkwK9wk9Cc— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2020
