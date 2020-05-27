शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   gorakhpur first district in country where more than 200 trains arrived during Lockdown

लॉकडाउन के दौरान गोरखपुर बना देश का पहला शहर, जहां पहुंची 200 से अधिक ट्रेनें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर। Updated Wed, 27 May 2020 07:17 PM IST
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur railway station
gorakhpur railway station - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश का गोरखपुर जिला देश का पहला शहर बन गया है, जहां लॉकडाउन के दौरान अबतक 200 से अधिक ट्रेनें आई हैं। इन ट्रेनों से देश के विभिन्न प्रांतों से 2 लाख से अधिक श्रमिक शहर और आसपास के जिलों में पहुंचे हैं। यह जानकारी राज्य के अपर मुख्य सचिव (गृह) अवनीश अवस्थी ने दी।
विज्ञापन

डॉक्टर व इंजीनियरिंग के अलावा ये कोर्स भी बनता जा रहा युवाओं की पहली पसंद
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur gorakhpur railway station lockdown gorakhpur train news migrant workers migrant tracking in up latest gorakhpur news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: शिव सेना का पलटवार, पूर्व सीएम फडणवीस पर लगाया गुमराह करने का आरोप

27 मई 2020

1962 भारत-चीन युद्ध (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
World

1962 भारत-चीन युद्ध: जब दोस्ती की पीठ पर चीन ने घोंपा था दगाबाजी का खंजर

27 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

Coronavirus In Uttarakhand : उत्तराखंड में 38 और कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, मरीजों की संख्या हुई 438

27 मई 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जोजिला सुरंग में
India News

जोजिला सुरंग प्रोजेक्ट शुरू होने से पहले ही बौखलाया चीन, अब भारत करेगा बड़ा बदलाव

27 मई 2020

सनी लियोनी के घर की तस्वीरें
Bollywood

Sunny Leone: देखें सनी लियोनी के आलीशान बंगले की UNSEEN तस्वीरें, इतनी जमीन पर फैला है ये 'स्वर्ग'

27 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
30 जून को गुरु अपनी स्वराशि में करेंगे प्रवेश
Predictions

जून माह में होगा सबसे बड़े ग्रह का महापरिवर्तन, जानें आपके जीवन पर उसका असर

27 मई 2020

राहुल गांधी और डॉक्टर झा की बातचीत
India News

राहुल गांधी ने हार्वर्ड प्रोफेसर से पूछा- भैया, बताइए कोरोना वैक्सीन कब तक आएगी?

27 मई 2020

एयर इंडिया
India News

अलग-अलग विमानों में मिले कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज, सभी यात्री क्वारंटीन

27 मई 2020

रसोई गैस सिलिंडर (फाइल फोटो)
Business Diary

व्हाट्सएप के जरिए कहीं से भी बुक कर सकते हैं रसोई गैस सिलिंडर, ऑनलाइन होगा भुगतान

27 मई 2020

फाइल फोटो
India News

27 फरवरी 2020: अमेरिका में दिल्ली हिंसा की गूंज से लेकर पाक को खरी-खरी सुनाए जाने तक...

27 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited