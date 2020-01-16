शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   deadybody found at gorakhpur

गुलरिहा इलाके में युवक की लाश मिली, ठंड से मौत की आशंका

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 06:54 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
युवक की लाश मिली, ठंड से मौत की आशंका
विज्ञापन
गुलरिहा (गोरखपुर)। गुलरिहा इलाके के परसिया गांव के पास 40 वर्षीय एक युवक की लाश मिली। आशंका है कि ठंड से उसकी मौत हुई होगी। सूचना पर आई पुलिस ने मौजूद लोगों की मदद से शव के शिनाख्त की कोशिश की मगर पहचान नहीं हो सकी। पुलिस मृतक के शव का फोटो आसपास के जिलों की पुलिस को भेजकर पहचान की कोशिश कर रही है।
जानकारी के मुताबिक वह पिछले कुछ दिनों से परसिया गांव में स्थित प्राइवेट स्कूल के आसपास ही टहल रहा था। उसके शरीर पर ज्यादा कपड़े नहीं थे। बृहस्पतिवार की सुबह स्थानीय लोगों ने शव देखकर पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी दी। सूचना पर आई पुलिस ने जांच की मगर युवक के शरीर पर कहीं भी चोट के निशान नहीं मिले। शरीर पर कपड़े कम होने की वजह से आशंका है कि ठंड की वजह से ही मौत हुई होगी। शव पाए जाने की सूचना पर आसपास के लोग भी एकत्र हो गए थे, मगर शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी है। मृतक के शरीर पर हल्का गुलाबी रंग का स्वेटर, फुल पैंट मौजूद थी।
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी बेटे को नहीं बचा पाए कबीर बेदी, सुसाइड नोट पढ़कर रह गए थे हैरान

16 जनवरी 2020

kabir bedi
Kabir Bedi with son
kabir bedi
kabir bedi
Bollywood

लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी बेटे को नहीं बचा पाए कबीर बेदी, सुसाइड नोट पढ़कर रह गए थे हैरान

16 जनवरी 2020

अंचली कासी का फाइल फोटो
Agra

'नो मनी, नो जॉब, नो फैमिली' लिख दी जान, दिल को झकझोर देगी थाईलैंड की युवती की कहानी

16 जनवरी 2020

Honda Activa 6G
Automobiles

Honda Activa 6G होंडा ने भारत में लॉन्च किया अपने लोकप्रिय स्कूटर का नया मॉडल, जानें डीटेल्स और कीमत

16 जनवरी 2020

शरीर और आत्मा की शुद्धि ही है नवरात्रि व्रत का उद्देश्य
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

शरीर और आत्मा की शुद्धि ही है नवरात्रि व्रत का उद्देश्य
ANDROID MALWARE
Mobile Apps

ये 17 एंड्रॉयड एप्स आपके फोन के लिए हैं बहुत खतरनाक, तुरंत करें डिलीट

16 जनवरी 2020

बेटी की मौत पर रोते अंशिका के पिता
Bareilly

नौकरी की दौड़ जीती, जिंदगी की हार गई अंशिका, बाहर खड़े पिता कर रहे थे बेटी की सफलता की उम्मीद

16 जनवरी 2020

संजय राउत-इंदिरा गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'डॉन करीम लाला से मिलती थीं इंदिरा' राउत ने बयान पर दी सफाई, मचा सियासी घमासान

16 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news deadbody found
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

एमएस धोनी संन्यास (ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
Cricket News

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी BCCI के सालाना अनुबंध से भी बाहर, इन खिलाड़ियों को किया गया शामिल

16 जनवरी 2020

big decisions of himachal cabinet meeting held in shimla on 16 january 2020
Bilaspur

हिमाचल सरकार ने खोला नौकरियों का पिटारा, भरे जाएंगे 2500 पद, पढ़ें कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी बोला- मैं एक ऑपरेशन पर था, आप सभी ने तो मेरे प्लान पर पानी फेर दिया

16 जनवरी 2020

ANDROID MALWARE
Mobile Apps

ये 17 एंड्रॉयड एप्स आपके फोन के लिए हैं बहुत खतरनाक, तुरंत करें डिलीट

16 जनवरी 2020

आतंकियों संग पकड़ा गया डीएसपी
Jammu

बेटियों को बांग्लादेश में पढ़ा रहा डीएसपी, क्या इस खर्च का है नापाक कनेक्शन! जानिए सच

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निलंबित डीएसपी दविंदर सिंह
Jammu

डीएसपी की कलंक कथा, दविंदर से पूछताछ और छापेमारी में कई चौंका देने वाले तथ्य आए सामने

16 जनवरी 2020

करीम लाला
India News

कौन था मुंबई का अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन करीम लाला, जिसने दाऊद को लात-घूसों से पीटा था

16 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ ने मां को सबसे पहले रश्मि से मिलवाया, कहा- 'ये मेरा ख्याल रखती है'

16 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

दीपिका की Chhapaak और अजय देवगन की Tanhaji में कौन पड़ा किस पर भारी, जानें छठे दिन का कलेक्शन

16 जनवरी 2020

बेटी की मौत पर रोते अंशिका के पिता
Bareilly

नौकरी की दौड़ जीती, जिंदगी की हार गई अंशिका, बाहर खड़े पिता कर रहे थे बेटी की सफलता की उम्मीद

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

dr saurabh got doctors of letter award in mumbai
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के डॉ सौरभ को मुंबई मरीन ड्राइव में होने वाले दीक्षांत समोराह में मिलेगी डी. लिट् की उपाधि

ग्लोबल कॉनकॉर्ड वर्चुअल यूनिवर्सिटी मालदीव की तरफ से धराधाम के मुखिया डॉ सौरभ पांडेय को 24 जनवरी को मुंबई स्थित मरीन ड्राइव में होने वाले दीक्षांत समारोह में डी. लिट् की उपाधि से नवाजा जाएगा।

16 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
87 किलो वजनी गोच प्रजाति की मछली पकड़ी।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुरः सरयू नदी में मिली 87 किलो की मछली, व्यापारी ने 15 हजार में खरीदा

16 जनवरी 2020

सड़क हादसे के बाद लगी भीड़।
Gorakhpur

गोरखनाथ मंदिर में खिचड़ी चढ़ाकर लौट रहे दो युवकों के साथ हुआ हादसा, मौत

16 जनवरी 2020

gorakhnath dham, khichdi mela all live update real time coverage on amarujala.com/gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

खिचड़ी मेले की हर जानकारी, तस्वीरें-वीडियो सबसे पहले नजर आए amarujala.com/gorakhpur पर

16 जनवरी 2020

गोरखपुर में कोहरे में लाइट जला कर जाते लोग।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: आज से फिर बिगड़ सकता है मौसम, बूंदाबांदी के आसार

16 जनवरी 2020

Bhojpuri artist perform cultural programs organized Crafts Mela under Gorakhpur mahotsava
Gorakhpur

लेले अइहा हो पिया सिंदुरा बंगाल से, भोजपुरी गीतों से दर्शकों को दिखाई पूर्वांचल की संस्कृति

16 जनवरी 2020

Bhatni-Varanasi passenger will be canceled till 20 due to technical work at Varanasi city station
Gorakhpur

वाराणसी सिटी स्टेशन पर तकनीकी कार्य के चलते 20 तक निरस्त रहेगी भटनी- वाराणसी पैसेंजर

16 जनवरी 2020

गोरखपुर महोत्सव में गीतांजलि शर्मा ग्रुप द्वारा मयूर नृत्य प्रस्तुत किया गया।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर महोत्सव : ब्रज की राधा के लिए मयूर बन नाचे कृष्ण

15 जनवरी 2020

Gorakhpur airport
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर एयरपोर्ट पर अजीबो-गरीब हालात, तीन फ्लाइटों से बिगड़ा शेड्यूल, मची अफरा-तफरी

16 जनवरी 2020

Drama organized at Chetna Tiraha under Gorakhpur Festival
Gorakhpur

चेतना तिराहे पर नुक्कड़ नाटक से पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए किया जागरूक

16 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

इस संगीतकार ने लता मंगेशकर से कभी नहीं गवाया गाना

'आर-पार' , 'नया दौर', 'तुमसा नहीं देखा' और 'कश्मीर की कली' जैसी फिल्मों में नायाब संगीत देने वाले ओंकार प्रसाद नैयर यानी ओ. पी. नैयर अपने चुलबुले संगीत के लिए आज भी याद किए जाते हैं।

16 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:14

17 जनवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर, किसी के लिए शुभ तो किसी के लिए होगा कष्टदायक

16 जनवरी 2020

धोनी 2:18

BCCI की कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट से महेंद्र सिंह धोनी बाहर, लोगों ने पूछा कि क्या धोनी का करियर हुआ खत्म

16 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:29

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का बर्थडे बैश, फैन्स संग काटा केक, खिंचवाई तस्वीरें

16 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:13

एक ईमानदारी ने हाजी मस्तान के लिए खोल दिए थे अंडरवर्ल्ड के दरवाजे

16 जनवरी 2020

Related

मालगाड़ी के तीन डिब्बे बुधवार की रात हुए थे डिरेल, अभी तक काम जारी
Basti

बस्ती: स्टेशन से पहले मालगाड़ी के तीन डिब्बे बेपटरी, अभी तक 13 गाड़ियां प्रभावित

16 जनवरी 2020

Cultural events at Shilp Mela organized under Gorakhpur mahotsav
Gorakhpur

शिल्प मेला में लुप्त होते पंवरिया नृत्य की धूम, भरतनाट्यम ने भी दर्शकों का दिल जीता

16 जनवरी 2020

flex stand at police chauki in gkp deuce matter
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर बवाल: उपद्रव मचाने वालों की तस्वीरों का फ्लैक्स पुलिस चौकी पर लगा

16 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: फरार हत्यारोपितों के घरों पर कुर्की का नोटिस चस्पा

16 जनवरी 2020

तानाजी
Gorakhpur

यूपी में टैक्स फ्री होने के बावजूद गोरखपुर में पुराने रेट पर ‘तानाजी’ देखने को मजबूर हुए लोग

16 जनवरी 2020

धमकी भरा फोन कॉल
Gorakhpur

कच्ची शराब के अड्डों की सूचना देने पर पुलिस ने धमकाया, सीएम से की शिकायत

16 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited