Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur News ›   Consolidation in Gorakhpur 5 thousand cases pending

गोरखपुर में चकबंदी: 5 हजार वाद लंबित, मिल रही तारीख पर तारीख

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2023 02:52 PM IST
सार

चकबंदी उप संचालक राजनारायण तिवारी ने कहा कि वाद की प्रक्रिया लंबी होती है। इसमें तीन स्तर पर आपत्ति, अपील और निगरानी की व्यवस्था है। कोई मामला सामने आने पर नोटिस जारी होता है। इसके बाद संबंधित पक्षों का तलब किया जाता है।

Consolidation in Gorakhpur 5 thousand cases pending
गोरखपुर कचहरी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

गोरखपुर जिले के चकबंदी न्यायालयों में पांच हजार से अधिक वाद लंबित हैं, जिनकी तारीख देखने लोग रोजाना पहुंचते हैं। चकबंदी की प्रक्रिया में कोई पेंच फंसा तो न्यायालय के चक्कर लगाने पड़ेंगे। इस फेर में तारीख पर तारीख मिलेगी। हर तारीख पर मामले की पैरवी में जेब पर बोझ बढ़ेगा।



दिनभर का समय अलग से देना होगा। चकबंदी न्यायालयों में रोजाना सौ से अधिक मुकदमों की पेशी होती है, जिनमें सिर्फ तारीख लगाकर अगली बार बुला लिया जाता है। चकबंदी अधिकारियों का कहना है कि आपत्ति, निगरानी और अपील की प्रक्रिया लंबित होने से मुकदमों की सुनवाई में विलंब होता है।


हर चक्कर में खर्च 500 रुपये
पुरानी कलेक्ट्रेट कचहरी में चकबंदी अधिकारियों के न्यायालयों में लोगों की फाइलें निस्तारण का इंतजार कर रही हैं। सोमवार की दोपहर में यहां पर झंगहा, जंगल रसलूपुर निवासी श्रवण के बेटे रामचंद्र मिले। उनका जो मूल चक है, उसमें दूसरा चक लगा दिया गया है।

वर्ष 2022 में उन्होंने चक सुधारने के लिए चकबंदी अधिकारी के वहां अपील की। फिर उनका मामला बंदोबस्त चकबंदी अधिकारी के पास पहुंचा। महीने में दो-तीन बार कचहरी आना पड़ता है। इस चक्कर में हर बार 500 रुपये खर्च हो जाते हैं।

हर बार मिलती है अगली तारीख

इसी तरह से बालूघट्टा के जसई 20 साल से अधिक समय से चकबंदी की पीड़ा से जूझ रहे हैं। वह कचहरी में अपने वाद की पैरवी करने आए थे। उनका एक बीघा का चक गलत कट गया था। उन्होंने इसका वाद दाखिल किया तो मामला उप संचालक चकबंदी के वहां निगरानी में लग गया। 15 से एक माह में उनके मुकदमे की तारीख लगती है। वह जब कचहरी आते हैं तो मालूम होता है कि अगली तारीख लग गई है। उनको दिनभर का नुकसान से ज्यादा किराया और वकील की फीस खलती है।

16 साल से लगा रहे चक्कर
खोराबार नदुआ निवासी कैलाश ने कहा कि 16 साल से मेरा मामला लंबित है। चकबंदी के दौरान कर्मचारियों ने गड़बड़ी कर दी। उसका खामियाजा मैं भुगत रहा हूं। पत्थर नसब कराने के लिए मैंने अपील की है। हर माह तारीख मिलती है। चक्कर लगाकर परेशान हूं। ना जाने कितने वर्षों तक मामला चलेगा।

बेटों का पैसा तारीख पर उड़ रहा
बालूघट्टा निवासी जसई ने कहा कि  चकबंदी कैसे होती है, इसकी जानकारी नहीं थी। बाद में पता लगा कि गलत चक कट गया है। तभी से इस चक्कर में परेशान हैं। बाहर रहकर कमाने वाले बेटे पैसे भेजते हैं, तब यहां तारीख देखने आते हैं। सब इसी में उड़ जाते हैं।

चकबंदी उप संचालक राजनारायण तिवारी ने कहा कि वाद की प्रक्रिया लंबी होती है। इसमें तीन स्तर पर आपत्ति, अपील और निगरानी की व्यवस्था है। कोई मामला सामने आने पर नोटिस जारी होता है। इसके बाद संबंधित पक्षों का तलब किया जाता है। कभी एक पक्ष आता है तो दूसरा नहीं आता है। इस वजह से विलंब होता है। कई बार पैरवीकार भी सक्रिय भूमिका नहीं निभाते हैं।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

