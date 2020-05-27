शहर चुनें

डबल मर्डर में गिरफ्तारी को लेकर सड़क जाम कर रहे थे ग्रामीण, समझाने पहुंची पुलिस से हुई झड़प

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Wed, 27 May 2020 06:34 PM IST
Gorakhpur news
1 of 5
Gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर जिले में बुधवार को एक हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां झंगहा क्षेत्र में डबल मर्डर केस में गिरफ्तारी को लेकर ग्रामीण प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे। इस बीच ग्रामीणों ने सड़क जाम कर दिया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने जब लोगों को समझाने की कोशिश की तो वे उग्र होकर पथराव करने लगे। इस बीच ग्रामीणों ने सीओ कैंट इंस्पेक्टर खोराबार की गाड़ी पर ईंट पत्थर बरसाकर क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया। इस झड़प में चार रोडवेज की बस और 2 निजी कार भी तोड़ी गई है।
police and villagers clash between police and villagers protesting double murder case double murder murder case in gorakhpur gorakhpur police

