Follow:- @sidharthmalhotra.fcc for all the latest update about our charm #Sid 🔥🔥 New Pics: @sidmalhotra With @thedinomorea & @rohitbalofficial at Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding reception Tonight 😍❤️ #DeepVeerReception

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra fansclub😍 (@sidharthmalhotra.fcc) on Dec 1, 2018 at 11:10am PST