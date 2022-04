Danish Open 2022: आर माधवन के बेटे वेदांत ने जीता सिल्वर मेडल, अभिनेता ने ट्वीट कर दी बधाई

With all your blessings & Gods grace🙏🙏 @swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA.We are so Proud 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MXGyrmUFsW