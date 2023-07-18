लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने मंगलवार को ‘ओवर द टॉप’ (ओटीटी) मीडिया प्रसारकों से मंगलवार को कहा कि सरकार रचनात्मक अभिव्यक्ति के नाम पर भारतीय संस्कृति और समाज को अपमानित करने की अनुमति नहीं देगी। अनुराग ठाकुर ने यह बात ओटीटी प्लेटफार्म के प्रतिनिधियों की एक बैठक के दौरान कही।
Interacted with representatives of leading OTT platforms today on various issues including content regulation, user experience, enhancing accessibility for the specially abled and overall growth & innovation of the sector.— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 18, 2023
OTT platforms have revolutionised the way we consume… pic.twitter.com/K7PjxLqowU
