Brij Bhushan Singh: बृजभूषण सिंह की जमानत पर फैसला सुरक्षित, राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट चार बजे सुनाएगी फैसला

दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने महिला पहलवानों से यौन उत्पीड़न मामले में आरोपी बृजभूषण शरण सिंह की जमानत याचिका पर फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है। अब शाम चार बजे राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट फैसला सुनाएगी। बृज भूषण सिंह अपनी जमानत याचिका के लिए राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट पहुंचे।

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrives at Rouse Avenue Court.