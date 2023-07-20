Brij Bhushan Singh: बृजभूषण सिंह की जमानत पर फैसला सुरक्षित, राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट चार बजे सुनाएगी फैसला

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने महिला पहलवानों से यौन उत्पीड़न मामले में आरोपी बृजभूषण शरण सिंह की जमानत याचिका पर फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है। अब शाम चार बजे राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट फैसला सुनाएगी। बृज भूषण सिंह अपनी जमानत याचिका के लिए राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट पहुंचे।
#WATCH | Delhi: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrives at Rouse Avenue Court.
Hearing on his regular bail plea in the case of alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers will be held today. pic.twitter.com/P5NyU8yCCD— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023
