Sakshi Murder Case: रोहिणी कोर्ट ने आरोपी साहिल के खिलाफ तय किए आरोप, 28 नवंबर को होगी अगली सुनवाई

Delhi's Rohini Court frames charges of offence of murder against accused Sahil for allegedly murdering a minor girl by stabbing her multiple times and bludgeoning her to death with a stone slab on May 28, 2023 in Shahbad Dairy area.
The matter has been listed for recording of…— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2023
