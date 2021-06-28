बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   One Gurjot Singh having reward of 1 lakh arrested in connection with Red Fort violence case 

लाल किला हिंसा: एक लाख का इनामी गुरजोत सिंह अमृतसर से गिरफ्तार, दिल्ली पुलिस ने की कार्रवाई

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Mon, 28 Jun 2021 10:11 AM IST
विज्ञापन
गुरजोत सिंह
गुरजोत सिंह - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन लाल किले पर हुई हिंसा के एक आरोपी गुरजोत सिंह को दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने सोमवार सुबह अमृतसर से गिरफ्तार किया है। गुरजोत के सिर पर एक लाख रुपये का इनाम घोषित था।
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो)
India News

कोरोना: दैनिक मामलों में गिरावट जारी, बीते 24 घंटे में 46148 नए केस मिले, 979 मरीजों की गई जान

28 जून 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर, ड्रोन
Jammu

अब जम्मू में मिलिट्री स्टेशन पर दिखा ड्रोन: सुरक्षाबलों ने की कई राउंड फायरिंग, मौके पर एजेंसियां

28 जून 2021

सरकारी नौकरी
Government Jobs

Sarkari Naukri 2021 Live: इन विभागों में निकलीं नौकरियां, जानें कब तक कर सकते हैं आवेदन

28 जून 2021

गाजियाबाद मर्डर केस: मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Ghaziabad

वारदात: लोनी में बदमाशों ने परिवार के चार सदस्यों को गोलियों से भूना, तीन की मौत, एक की हालत गंभीर

28 जून 2021

हीना पांचाल
Bollywood

पांच खबरें: महाराष्ट्र रेव पार्टी मामले में हिना पांचाल भी शामिल और फिल्ममेकर शंकर की बेटी ऐश्वर्या ने लिए सात फेरे

28 जून 2021

विशाल ददलानी
Bollywood

जन्मदिन: 'मुसु मुसु हासी' गाने से नजरों में आ गए थे विशाल ददलानी, इस लत ने खतरे में डाल दिया था करियर

28 जून 2021

26/11 के बहादुर सिपाही के नाम पर रखा गया मकड़ी की नई प्रजाति का नाम
India News

सम्मान: महाराष्ट्र में मिली मकड़ी का नाम आइसियस तुकारामी, 26/11 के हीरो तुकाराम ओंबले को समर्पित

28 जून 2021

कोविशील्ड
India News

चिंता: कोविशील्ड को वैक्सीन पासपोर्ट की मान्यता नहीं, यह टीका लगवाने वाले नहीं जा सकेंगे यूरोप

28 जून 2021

राहुल गांधी, नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू और कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

सियासी हलचल : पंजाब कांग्रेस में बड़े बदलाव के संकेत, सिद्धू को बड़ी जिम्मेदारी सौंपने की तैयारी

28 जून 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi

अनलॉक दिल्ली : राजधानी में आज से खुल जाएंगे जिम, योग केंद्र और बैंक्वेट हॉल

28 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited