Delhi Crime: शाहबाद इलाके में मामूली सी बात पर चाकू से हत्या, पुलिस ने संदिग्ध को पकड़ा

शाहबाद इलाके में एक शख्स की चाकू मारकर हत्या करने का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में एक संदिग्ध को हिरासत में ले लिया है। फिलहाल, पुलिस अभी शुरुआती जांच में इसे हत्या का मामला मान रही है। अभी पुलिस की जांच जारी है।
A body of a man with injury marks recovered from an area under the limits of Shahbad Dairy police station in the outer north district of Delhi.
A suspect has been taken into custody after registering a case of murder. In the initial investigation, it has been found that there… pic.twitter.com/IcN3KxKIHF— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023
