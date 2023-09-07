सनातन धर्म पर बवाल: उदयनिधि के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका, FIR दर्ज हो; पुलिस पर भी कार्रवाई की मांग

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
तमिलनाडु सरकार में मंत्री उदयनिधि स्टालिन के सनातन धर्म को लेकर दी गई टिप्पणी पर बवाल खड़ा हो गया है। दिल्ली के एक वकील की ओर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की गई है। इस याचिका में मंत्री उदयनिधि के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने की मांग की गई है।
Delhi-based lawyer files in the Supreme Court an application seeking FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks calling for the eradication of ‘Sanatana Dharma’.
The application also seeks contempt of court action against Delhi and Chennai… pic.twitter.com/9Q9u7ztmWO— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
