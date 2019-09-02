शहर चुनें

Woman jumped before Gomti Express train at New Delhi Railway station committs suicide

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन- गोमती एक्सप्रेस के सामने कूद कर महिला ने दी जान, रोकी गई ट्रेन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 02:19 PM IST
नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन
नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन - फोटो : ANI
नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर सोमवार दोपहर अचानक ट्रेन के सामने एक महिला के कूद जाने के कारण प्लैटफॉर्म पर सनसनी फैल गई। दोपहर दो बजे के आसपास जैसे ही प्लैटफॉर्म संख्या 12 से गोमती एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन चलने को तैयार हुई, वैसे ही अचानक एक महिला ने उसके सामने कूद कर आत्महत्या कर ली।
इस घटना के बाद ट्रेन को रवाना होने से रोक दिया गया है। इस घटना के बाद पूरे स्टेशन परिसर के लोग दहशत में आ गए। 
