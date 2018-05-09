शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   weather changes in delhi ncr after rain in near by areas

रोहतक में तेज बारिश के बाद बदला दिल्ली-एनसीआर का मौसम, चल सकती हैं तेज हवाएं

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 05:07 PM IST
मौसम बदला
मौसम बदला - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर भारत में एक बार फिर से मौसम ने अपना रुख बदल लिया है। हरियाणा के रोहतक और झज्जर समेत अन्य इलाकों में तेज बारिश शुरू हो गई है।
जानकारी के अनुसार भिवानी के कई इलाकों में ओले भी पड़ रहे हैं। इन सब से दोपहर से ही पूरे दिल्ली-एनसीआर का मौसम बदला हुआ है। आईएमडी ने दिल्ली में भी अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है कि यहां और आसपास के इलाकों जैसे झज्जर, होडल और पलवल आदि में तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश भी हो सकती है।

 
 
weather wind dust storm

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

arshi vikas shilpa
Television

अर्शी ने जब विकास और उसकी मां को किया ब्लॉक तो ऐसे मिला जवाब, वजह शिल्पा से जुड़ी तो नहीं

9 मई 2018

आनंद आहूजा
Bollywood

विराट ने अनुष्का को पहनाई थी 1 करोड़ की अंगूठी, जानें अरबपति आनंद आहूजा की इंगेजमेंट रिंग की कीमत

9 मई 2018

आलिया करीना
Bollywood

भाई रणवीर के लिए करीना ने ढूंढी दुल्हन, सोनम की शादी में 'भाभी' के साथ मस्ती करती आईं नजर

9 मई 2018

ईशा अंबानी
Bollywood

सगाई के दिन ईशा ने मुकेश अंबानी से कहा, 'बाबा मैं तेरी मल्लिका', देखें पिता-बेटी का डांस वीडियो

9 मई 2018

coca cola
Weird Stories

कभी 'ब्रेन टॉनिक' बताकर बेची जाती थी 'कोका कोला', जानिए इस ब्रांड से जुड़ी ऐसी ही 10 रोचक बातें

9 मई 2018

sonam kapoor wedding sangeet ceremony dress
Bollywood

सोनम की शादी के लिए पाकिस्तान से भी आईं दुआएं, इन इंटरनेशनल सेलेब्स ने भी की शिरकत

9 मई 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सोनम-आनंद के रिसेप्शन में सलमान ने इस हीरोइन की चुपके से खींच ली थी फोटो, पोस्ट से खुली पोल

9 मई 2018

यूलिया वंतूर और सलमान खान
Bollywood

यूलिया ने शेयर की ऐसी इमोशनल पोस्ट, सलमान खान को अच्छी भी लग सकती है बुरी भी

9 मई 2018

आनंद आहूजा
Bollywood

आनंद से शादी करते ही सोनम बनीं 3000 करोड़ की संपत्ति की मालकिन, एक बंगले की कीमत 173 करोड़ रुपए

9 मई 2018

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

Met Gala रेड कार्पेट पर ड्रेस की वजह से ट्रोल हुईं प्रियंका, यूजर्स बोले- लड़ाई करने जा रही हो क्या?

9 मई 2018

Most Read

हंगामा करते भीम आर्मी के कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

फिर सुलगा सहारनपुर, भीम आर्मी के जिलाध्यक्ष के भाई की गोली लगने से मौत, तनाव

उत्तर प्रदेश का सहारनपुर जिला बुधवार को एक बार फिर से सुलग उठा। आरोप है कि भीम आर्मी से जुड़े सचिन वालिया की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई।

9 मई 2018

अखिलेश यादव को महाराणा प्रताप की फोटो भेंट करते कार्यकर्ता।
Lucknow

महाराणा प्रताप की जयंती के बहाने अखिलेश का भाजपा पर हमला, बोले- वे तो हमें हिंदू ही नहीं मानते

9 मई 2018

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath took a jibe at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ ने शिवराज को कहा 'नालायक', बदले में उन्हें मिला ऐसा जवाब

9 मई 2018

शपथ लेते बसपा के भीमराव अंबेडकर और सपा के नरेश उत्तम पटेल।
Lucknow

सपा के नरेश उत्तम पटेल और बसपा के भीमराव अंबेडकर ने ली विधान परिषद की शपथ

9 मई 2018

woman and her father sentenced life time imprisonment in case of six unparented girls
Madhya Pradesh

अनाथ बच्चियों से रेप के मामले में 50 वर्षीय महिला और उसके प्रोफेसर पिता को उम्रकैद

9 मई 2018

Lalu Yadav on parole and out of jail today To Attend Son Tej Pratap Wedding
Bihar

शादी से पहले तेज प्रताप को मिली सबसे बड़ी खुशी, आज जेल से बाहर आएंगे लालू

9 मई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दलित आंदोलन: हिंसा भड़काने के आरोपी पूर्व विधायक योगेश वर्मा पर लगी रासुका

9 मई 2018

varanasi police disclose the false robbery case
Varanasi

कर्ज की रकम नहीं चुका पाया तो रच डाली लूट की कहानी, ऐसे हुआ पर्दाफाश

9 मई 2018

salary structure
Chandigarh

BJP सरकार का चुनावी गियर देखिए, बदल दिया कई विभागों का वेतन ढांचा, जानिए कैसे

9 मई 2018

manohar lal khattar
Chandigarh

बड़ा तोहफाः दो दशक पुराने मकान, दुकान लीजधारक अपने नाम करा सकेंगे प्रापर्टी

9 मई 2018

Related Videos

दोपहर तीन बजे के बाद से दिल्ली-NCR में ‘आंधी-बारिश’ का कहर

मंगलवार को उत्तर भारत और देश के पूर्वी हिस्सों में रहने वाले सावधान रहें, क्योंकि आज भारी बारिश, आंधी और तूफान की आशंका है।

8 मई 2018

karnataka election 3:00

जो जीतेगा ‘बॉम्बे कर्नाटक’ उसके सर सजेगा कर्नाटक का ‘ताज’

4 मई 2018

लूट हत्या 3:14

दिल्ली में लुटेरों ने दो बैंककर्मियों की हत्या कर 12 लाख रुपये लूटे

2 मई 2018

DELHI NEWS 1:46

आंखों में स्प्रे कर ज्वेलरी उड़ाने वाला शख्स ऐसे धरा गया

2 मई 2018

दिल्ली गोलीबारी 1:34

दिल्ली में डॉक्टर पर चलाई गई 30 राउंड गोलियां, हुआ ऐसा हाल

30 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

लोग तेज धूप से बचने को सहारा तलाशते रहे।
Gorakhpur

उमस वाली गर्मी ने किया बेहाल

9 मई 2018

weather
Shamli

मौसम के बदलते मिजाज से लोग हैरान

9 मई 2018

weather
Shamli

आंधी के साथ ओलावृष्टि से नुकसान

9 मई 2018

Know how the storm rise from the waves of the sea
India News

जानिए, समुद्र की लहरों से उठा तूफान कैसे मचाता है तबाही?

8 मई 2018

तेज आंधी-बारिश से जनजीवन हो सकता है प्रभावित
Kanpur

आज मौसम विभाग ने दी है ये बड़ी चेतावनी, डीएम ने बंद कराए स्कूल

8 मई 2018

Weather may take turn as storm predicted
Bareilly

धूल भरी आंधी लेकर आएगा ‘तूफान’

8 मई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.