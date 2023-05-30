Delhi Murder Case: साक्षी की हत्या से पहले दूसरे युवक से बात करता दिखा साहिल, कोई और भी जानता है कत्ल का राज?

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली में 16 साल की लड़की की चाकू मारकर हत्या के मामले में एक दूसरा सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आया है। वीडियो साक्षी की हत्या से पहले का है, जिसमें आरोपी साहिल किसी अन्य शख्स से बात करता नजर आ रहा है। ऐसे में यह सवाल उठ रहा है कि क्या उस शख्स को पहले से मालूम था कि साहिल साक्षी की हत्या करने वाला है।
#WATCH | Delhi | CCTV visuals show accused Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area, before he murdered the 16-year-old girl, on 28th May.
(Video: CCTV visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/VAmr0EikXu — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
