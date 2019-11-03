शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Verbal spat between woman journalist and lawyers at St Stephen Hospital

तीस हजारी बवालः केजरीवाल को लेकर महिला पत्रकार ने किया सवाल, गुस्साए वकील करने लगे धक्कामुक्की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 08:25 PM IST
महिला पत्रकार से बहस करते वकील
महिला पत्रकार से बहस करते वकील - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तरी दिल्ली के तीस हजारी कोर्ट में शनिवार को पुलिस और वकीलों के बीच हुई झड़प की जांच क्राइम ब्रांच की एसआईटी टीम को सौंप दिया गया है। वहीं घायल वकीलों से मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने अस्पताल जाकर उनसे मुलाकात की। 
विज्ञापन
इस बीच समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई पर एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें कुछ वकील एक महिला पत्रकार के साथ बहस करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। महिला पत्रकार का आरोप है कि गुस्साए वकीलों ने न सिर्फ उनके साथ बहस की बल्कि धक्का मुक्की भी की। 





एएनआई के मुताबिक जब महिला पत्रकार ने वकीलों से केजरीवाल को लेकर सवाल किए तो वह भड़क गए। जिसके बाद वह बदतमीजी करने लगे। हालांकि वहीं मौजूद कुछ अन्य वकीलों ने मामले को ज्यादा नहीं बढ़ने दिया और बीच बचाव कर किसी तरह मामले को शांत कराया।   



 
मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

वकीलों और दिल्ली पुलिस के बीच हुई धड़प का सीसीटीवी फुटेज
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः सामने आया सीसीटीवी फुटेज, पुलिसकर्मियों पर टूटती दिखी वकीलों की भीड़

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस और वकीलों में झड़प
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः अपराध शाखा की एसआईटी को सौंपी जांच, स्पेशल सीपी करेंगे निगरानी

3 नवंबर 2019

वकीलों ने लगाई गाड़ियों में आग
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी कांड: स्पेशल सीपी करेंगे निगरानी, बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया की आपात बैठक आज

3 नवंबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
दिल्ली पुलिस की गाड़ी हुई क्षतिग्रस्त
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवालः वकीलों और पुलिसकर्मियों के बीच हुए संघर्ष के पीछे थी यह वजह

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस और वकीलों में झड़प।
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: तीस हजारी कोर्ट में पुलिस और वकीलों में हिंसक झड़प, कई गाड़ियां फूंकीं

2 नवंबर 2019

Taurus
Horoscope

वृष राशिः आज का राशिफल

3 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
tis hazari court delhi police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

madhubala, tabu, alia bhatt
Bollywood

मुस्लिम परिवार में पैदा हुईं बॉलीवुड की ये 5 अभिनेत्रियां, नाम बदलते ही हासिल की शोहरत

3 नवंबर 2019

Ajay Devgn, Tabu
Bollywood

14 की उम्र में ही बॉलीवुड में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता बन गई थी तबु, इस अभिनेता की वजह से अब तक कुंवारी

3 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली में प्रदूषण
India News

देश में दो-दो मौसम, इधर जहरीली हवा, उधर बारिश से बेहाल

3 नवंबर 2019

साल 2020 में शनि ग्रह
Predictions

साल 2020 में इन राशियों पर रहेगी शनि की साढ़ेसाती

3 नवंबर 2019

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Bollywood

देवोलीना और रश्मि को क्यों दिखाया Bigg Boss से बेघर? इन वजहों से भेजा सीक्रेट रूम में

3 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली प्रदूषण के बीच मैच
Cricket News

INDvBAN: रद्द हो सकता है दिल्ली टी-20, शाम 6:30 बजे मैच रेफरी लेंगे आखिरी फैसला

3 नवंबर 2019

ajit pawar
India News

महाराष्ट्र: एनसीपी के बदले सुर, अजित पवार बोले- शिवसेना ने संदेश भेजा, बात करूंगा

3 नवंबर 2019

SIP is best investment plan for how to become rich and earn great money
Personal Finance

रोजाना 20 रुपये जमा कर पाएं 86 लाख रुपये, बेहद लाभदायक है ये प्लान

3 नवंबर 2019

मौलाना फजल-उर-रहमान
World

कौन हैं मौलाना डीजल, जिन्होंने पाकिस्तान में हिला कर रख दी इमरान की सत्ता

3 नवंबर 2019

CRPF कैंप आतंकी हमला
Moradabad

CRPF कैंप आतंकी हमला: फांसी की सजा सुनने के बाद भी आतंकियों के चेहरे पर नहीं थी शर्म

3 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

पराली की वजह से ही बढ़ा दिल्ली में प्रदूषण, वीडियो संदेश जारी कर केजरीवाल ने जताई चिंता

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण के लिए एक बार फिर पराली जलाए जाने को मुख्य वजह बताया है।

3 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

धुंध का असर: नोएडा-गाजियाबाद में भी दो दिनों तक स्कूल बंद, 37 उड़ानों के रूट बदले

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय
Delhi

तीस हजारी बवालः हाईकोर्ट का निर्देश- आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित हों, छह हफ्ते में पूरी हो न्यायिक जांच

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सोमवार से दिल्ली में सम-विषम: 4 हजार जुर्माना, हाइब्रिड व सीएनजी कारों को भी छूट नहीं

3 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस और वकीलों के बीच में हुई झड़प
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: तीस हजारी कोर्ट में पुलिस और वकीलों में हिंसक झड़प, कई गाड़ियां फूंकीं

2 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

महंगे गिफ्ट का झांसा देकर ठगी करने वाले तीन विदेशी गिरफ्तार, कस्टम अधिकारी बन ऐंठते थे रकम

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: नेताओं ने भरवाया 22 लाख का पेट्रोल, नहीं दिए पैसे तो मैनेजर ने कर लिया सुसाइड

2 नवंबर 2019

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के तीन दोषी कल जाएंगे सुप्रीम कोर्ट, एक देगा पुनर्विचार याचिका, दो क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन

3 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

नोएडा और गुरुग्राम में 12वीं तक के सभी स्कूलों की छुट्टी, चार और पांच नवंबर तक रहेंगे बंद

3 नवंबर 2019

मनोज तिवारी और अरविंज केजरीवाल पहुंचे छठ घाट
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः छठ घाटों पर गरमाई सियासत, व्रतियों के बीच पहुंचे नेता

3 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली में खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा प्रदूषण, केंद्र सरकार गंभीर

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंच चुका है। प्रदूषण के कारण राजधानी दिल्ली में सांस लेना मुश्किल हो गया है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

3 नवंबर 2019

तीस हाजारी कोर्ट 1:58

दिल्ली तीस हजारी कोर्ट में हुए हंगामे का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने

3 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस 1:28

व्हाट्सएप जासूसी कांड में कांग्रेस का बड़ा दावा, कहा- प्रियंका गांधी का फोन भी हैक हुआ

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 2:05

प्रदूषण पर बोले यूपी के मंत्री सुनील भराला-पराली जलाते हैं किसान, सरकार को करना चाहिए यज्ञ

3 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:13

महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना ने किया पूर्ण बहुमत का दावा, एनसीपी बोली- मुमकिन है

3 नवंबर 2019

Related

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: दोषियों की फांसी में सिर्फ सात दिन बाकी और अपील का सिर्फ एक मौका

31 अक्टूबर 2019

IGI airport
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर मिला संदिग्ध बैग, RDX होने की आशंका

1 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली की हवा और हुई जहरीली
Delhi NCR

दिवाली के पांच दिन बाद भी दिल्ली-एनसीआर की हवा जहरीली

3 नवंबर 2019

rain in delhi
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में हवा की गति बढ़ी, वायु गुणवत्ता में हुआ सुधार

2 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते वकील
Delhi NCR

निचली अदालतों में आज हड़ताल, वकीलों की मांग- आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी तत्काल हों बर्खास्त

2 नवंबर 2019

Hyundai Motors
Auto News

Hyundai Motors पर लगा ग्राहकों से धोखाधड़ी का आरोप, एफआईआर दर्ज

2 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited