Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Vacation of all government schools in Delhi, appeal to close private schools

अयोध्या फैसलाः दिल्ली में सभी सरकारी स्कूलों की छुट्टी, प्राइवेट स्कूल बंद रखने की अपील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 09 Nov 2019 01:50 AM IST
मनीष सिसोदिया
मनीष सिसोदिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या फैसले के मद्देनजर दिल्ली सरकार ने सभी निजी स्कूलों को बंद रखने की सलाह दी है। दिल्ली के शिक्षा मंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने एक ट्वीट कर कहा है कि अयोध्या पर आने वाले सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का मुद्दा अहम है। 
महीने का दूसरा शनिवार होने के कारण सभी सरकारी स्कूल और कुछ प्राइवेट स्कूल बंद हैं। हमारी सलाह है कि शनिवार को सभी प्राइवेट स्कूल बंद रखे जाएं। 
ayodhya verdict school closed education minister of delhi manish sisodia
दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

अयोध्या फैसला: दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी किया हाई अलर्ट, तैनात किए गए अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा बल

अयोध्या मामले में शनिवार को आ रहे फैसले को देखते हुए दिल्ली में शुक्रवार रात से हाई अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया। सभी पुलिसकर्मियों को अलर्ट व मुस्तैद रहने के सख्त आदेश दिए गए हैं।

8 नवंबर 2019

केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता
Delhi NCR

गांधी परिवार की एसपीजी सुरक्षा हटाने के फैसले पर कांग्रेसियों का अमित शाह के घर के बाहर प्रदर्शन

8 नवंबर 2019

तीस हजारी कोर्ट के बाहर वकील
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी हिंसा: बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया ने फिलहाल हड़ताल ली वापस, पुलिस को 10 दिन का अल्टीमेटम

8 नवंबर 2019

वीडियो वायरल
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवाल : वकीलों ने महिला आईपीएस अधिकारी से की बदसलूकी, वीडियो वायरल

8 नवंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार का फैसला, दिल्ली में 11 और 12 नवंबर को लागू नहीं होगा ऑड ईवन

8 नवंबर 2019

सीबीएसई बोर्ड
Education

CBSE Board 2020: कक्षा 10वीं-12वीं के छात्रों के लिए बोर्ड ने दी जरूरी सूचना

8 नवंबर 2019

जामा मस्जिद के शाही इमाम मौलाना अहमद बुखारी
Delhi NCR

अयोध्या फैसले से पहले जामा मस्जिद के शाही इमाम बुखारी बोले- न्यायपालिका में रखें विश्वास  

8 नवंबर 2019

CBSE Board 2020 Class 10 and 12 Pre Board 2019 datesheet released by Delhi Education Department
Education

CBSE Board 2020: प्री-बोर्ड परीक्षा का शेड्यूल जारी, यहां देखें पूरी डेटशीट

8 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

अयोध्या विवादः जामा मस्जिद के इमाम बोले, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का सम्मान करें युवा

8 नवंबर 2019

दीपोत्सव
Delhi NCR

दीपोत्सव मनाने की तैयारी में भाजपा, मगर ध्यान से

8 नवंबर 2019

