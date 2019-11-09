अयोध्या फैसलाः दिल्ली में सभी सरकारी स्कूलों की छुट्टी, प्राइवेट स्कूल बंद रखने की अपील

There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tmrw morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tmrw.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 8, 2019
अयोध्या मामले में शनिवार को आ रहे फैसले को देखते हुए दिल्ली में शुक्रवार रात से हाई अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया। सभी पुलिसकर्मियों को अलर्ट व मुस्तैद रहने के सख्त आदेश दिए गए हैं।
8 नवंबर 2019