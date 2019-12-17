शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Unnao rape Case: Arguments on the quantum of sentence begins in delhi court sentence likely to come

उन्नाव कांडः दोषी कुलदीप सेंगर की सजा पर बहस शुरू, कभी भी हो सकता है एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 01:10 PM IST
कुलदीप सेंगर
कुलदीप सेंगर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामले में दोषी भाजपा से निष्काषित विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर की सजा पर तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बहस चल रही है। माना जा रहा है कि किसी भी पल कुलदीप सेंगर को सजा का एलान हो सकता है।
विज्ञापन



सोमवार को अदालत में कैसे दोषी करार दिए गए कुलदीप सेंगर
एक शक्तिशाली व्यक्तित्व के खिलाफ पीड़िता का बयान सच्चा और पर्याप्त है। यह टिप्पणी करते हुए तीस हजारी कोर्ट ने सोमवार को उन्नवा दुष्कर्म मामले में भाजपा से निष्कासित विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को दोषी ठहराया। हालांकि इस मामले में अदालत ने सेंगर की सहयोगी आरोपी शशि सिंह को सभी आरोपों से मुक्त कर दिया है।
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Nirbhaya case latest update complete story of Nirbhaya what happened on 16 december
Delhi NCR

मैं निर्भया बोल रही हूं..."हैवानियत ने मेरे सपने कुचल दिए, इंसाफ के इंतजार में बिलख रही है मेरी रूह"

16 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक
Lucknow

यूपीः तीन आईएएस व दो वरिष्ठ पीसीएस अधिकारियों की तैनाती में फेरबदल, एक को अतिरिक्त चार्ज

17 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

जिसे आप गठिया समझ रहे कहीं वो कुष्ठ रोग तो नहीं, ऐसे पहचानें

16 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
ठंड का लुत्फ उठाते सैलानी
Delhi NCR

ठंड ने तोड़ा 16 साल का रिकॉर्ड, ठिठुरन बढ़ी, अगले दो दिन राहत के आसार नहीं

17 दिसंबर 2019

लखनऊ-रायबरेली मार्ग पर बछरावां के पास बने टोल प्लाजा पर लगा गाड़ियों का जमावड़ा।
Lucknow

पहले दिन ‘फास्टैग’ से लगा जबरदस्त जाम, कई टोल प्लाजा पर लेना पड़ा 'लेन हाइब्रिड' का सहारा

16 दिसंबर 2019

UP is on number one continuously for the third year in making PM housing.
Lucknow

पीएम आवास बनाने में तीसरे साल भी यूपी नंबर एक, देश में जीते सर्वाधिक पुरस्कार

16 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
kuldeep singh sengar tis hazari court unnao case news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Jamia Protest Live Updates: many people with criminal backgrounds arrested
Delhi NCR

जामिया हिंसा में 10 लोग गिरफ्तार, एक भी छात्र नहीं, दोपहर में होगी पेशी

17 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth, Aarti and Asim
Television

Bigg Boss 13: मास्टरमाइंड की चाल से नहीं बच पाए आसिम, सिद्धार्थ के आते ही सात लोग हुए नॉमिनेटेड

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

बाहुबली कुलदीप सेंगर की धमकियों के बाद भी नहीं झुकी पीड़िता, 30 माह के अंदर परिवार में चार की मौत

17 दिसंबर 2019

Unnao case
Kanpur

उन्नाव आत्मदाह केस: आरोपी ने दो बार तुड़वाई थी शादी, मिठाई बांटकर मनाया था जश्न

17 दिसंबर 2019

Unnao case
Kanpur

फिर उन्नाव...चार माह में 200 अर्जियां, फिर भी नहीं मिला इंसाफ, अब दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने खुद को लगाई आग

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
javed akhtar
Bollywood

जामिया में पुलिस कार्रवाई पर जावेद अख्तर ने उठाए सवाल तो इस IPS अधिकारी ने दिया ऐसा जवाब

17 दिसंबर 2019

ठंड का लुत्फ उठाते सैलानी
Delhi NCR

ठंड ने तोड़ा 16 साल का रिकॉर्ड, ठिठुरन बढ़ी, अगले दो दिन राहत के आसार नहीं

17 दिसंबर 2019

अटल बिहारी बाजपेयी स्मृति व्याख्यान में प्रणब मुखर्जी
India News

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी ने कहा- बहुमत के दुरुपयोग पर सजा भी देती है जनता

17 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

छात्रों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई पर सुनवाई आज, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- सड़कों पर जाना है तो हमारे पास मत आइए

17 दिसंबर 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana and manoj bajpayee
Bollywood

आयुष्मान खुराना और मनोज बाजपेयी ने किया जामिया के छात्रों का समर्थन, ट्वीट कर कही ये बात

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Jamia violence police isuues new video of stone pelting says conspiracy not spontaneous petrol bomb
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी किया जामिया पर नया वीडियो, कहा- प्रदर्शनकारी लाए थे पेट्रोल बम

जामिया हिंसा मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस ने एक नया वीडियो जारी किया है जिसमें दिल्ली पुलिस के संयुक्त आयुक्त जामिया के छात्रों से शांति कायम रखने और पत्थरबाजी रोकने की अपील करते नजर आ रहे हैं

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
निर्भया का दोषी अक्षय कुमार सिंह
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के गुनहगार की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई आज, मां को है न्याय की उम्मीद

17 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Delhi

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: दोषी करार दिए जाते ही फूट-फूट कर रो पड़े कुलदीप सेंगर, बहन ने दिया दिलासा

16 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह
Delhi NCR

चुनावी मोड में भाजपा, आज अमित शाह तो 22 को पीएम मोदी करेंगे दिल्ली में रैली

17 दिसंबर 2019

विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

विनय शर्मा ने भेजी थी दया याचिका, तिहाड़ प्रशासन ने भेजी राष्ट्रपति को रिपोर्ट

16 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून: हिंसक प्रदर्शन की आशंका, बढ़ाई गई गृह मंत्री शाह के आवास की सुरक्षा

17 दिसंबर 2019

जामिया वीसी और डीसीपी दक्षिण-पूर्वी दिल्ली
Delhi NCR

जामिया वीसी ने कहा- बिना इजाजत कैंपस में घुसी दिल्ली पुलिस, दर्ज कराएंगे एफआईआर

16 दिसंबर 2019

विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामलाः कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर दोषी करार, 19 दिसंबर को सजा का एलान संभव

16 दिसंबर 2019

जामिया में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

आज सुबह तक के लिए छात्रों का प्रदर्शन स्थगित, समर्थन में 'रावण' पहुंचे जामिया

17 दिसंबर 2019

माहौल गर्म
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता बिल पर बवाल: हिंसा की आग से गरमाई सियासत, बिगड़े नेताओं के बोल

16 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली पुलिस ने वीडियो जारी कर किया दावा, 15 दिसंबर को जामिया के छात्रों से की थी शांति की अपील

दिल्ली पुलिस ने जामिया यूनिवर्सिटी में 15 दिसंबर को हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन से जुड़ा एक वीडियो जारी किया है। पुलिस ने दावा किया कि उन्होंने 15 दिसंबर को हुए प्रोटेस्ट के दौरान जामिया के छात्रों से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की थी।

17 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव रेप केस 2:17

उन्नाव रेप केस में कुलदीप सेंगर दोषी: जानिए साल 2017 से 2019 तक मामले में क्या-क्या हुआ

17 दिसंबर 2019

आर्मी चीफ 1:06

सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत की जगह लेंगे ले. जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे

16 दिसंबर 2019

साक्षी महाराज 1:30

कांग्रेस पर साक्षी महाराज का गंभीर आरोप, नागरिकता कानून पर दिया बयान

16 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:10

इंडिया गेट से प्रियंका गांधी का मोदी सरकार पर हमला- हम संविधान के लिए लड़ेंगे

16 दिसंबर 2019

Related

जामिया हिंसा में घायल छात्रा अस्पताल में भर्ती
Delhi NCR

जामिया नगर हिंसा में घायलों की संख्या 86 पहुंची, 36 एम्स में भर्ती

17 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर को ज्ञापन सौंपते मनोज तिवारी और अन्य भाजपा नेता
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली को गोधरा बनाना चाहती है आप : मनोज तिवारी

17 दिसंबर 2019

फांसी
Delhi NCR

सुबह की खामोशी में दी जाएगी फांसी, इशारे से होगा सारा काम

14 दिसंबर 2019

रास्ता बंद होने के कारम लगा लंबा जाम
Delhi NCR

जामिया बवाल: कालिंदी कुंज से दिल्ली व नोएडा का संपर्क टूटा, ओखला अंडरपास को भी बंद किया गया

17 दिसंबर 2019

Fastag
Delhi NCR

आज से फास्टैग लागू, टोल में सरकार ने दी थोड़ी राहत

15 दिसंबर 2019

आप नेता संजय सिंह
Delhi NCR

आप सांसद संजय बोले- शाह के गृहमंत्री बनने के बाद बिगड़े दिल्ली के हालात

17 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited