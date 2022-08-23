Delhi: मुंडका के जेजे कॉलोनी में अज्ञात हमलावरों की फायरिंग में दो लोगों की मौत, एक गंभीर रूप से घायल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली के मुंडका थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत जेजे कॉलोनी में गोलीबारी की सूचना है। इस गोलीबारी में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि एक गंभीर रूप से घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक दो हमलावर अपना चेहरा छिपाकर आए तो ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां चलाकर फरार हो गए।
Delhi | Unidentified persons open fire in JJ Colony area— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022
The neighbours informed me that 2 people came with covered faces & fired at my brother & 2 other older men who were sitting with him. Police told us 2 killed, incl my brother, & 1 is seriously injured: Brother of deceased pic.twitter.com/jGPxsW0ZJ8
