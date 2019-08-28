शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›     Two criminals arrested following an encounter in ghaziabad

गाजियाबादः एनकाउंटर के बाद दो इनामी बदमाश गिरफ्तार, अवैध हथियार बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Wed, 28 Aug 2019 01:01 AM IST
बदमाशों की बाइक
बदमाशों की बाइक - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गाजियाबाद में पुलिस के साथ एनकाउंटर के बाद दो बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार विजय नगर पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर के बाद गौरव और कुलदीप को गिरफ्तार किया है। 
विज्ञापन



दोनों पर 25-25 हजार का ईनाम घोषित था। गिरफ्तारी के बाद दोनों के पास से अवैध हथियार बरामद किये गए हैं। 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

इस डायरेक्टर ने सरेआम धर्मेंद्र और अमिताभ को लगाई थी डांट, मुंह लटकाकर बैठ गए थे दोनों कलाकार

27 अगस्त 2019

Chupke Chupke
hrishikesh mukherjee
Chupke Chupke
Hrishikesh Mukherjee
Bollywood

इस डायरेक्टर ने सरेआम धर्मेंद्र और अमिताभ को लगाई थी डांट, मुंह लटकाकर बैठ गए थे दोनों कलाकार

27 अगस्त 2019

ईशांत पुंडीर
Shimla

पढ़ाई छोड़ 11वीं के छात्र ने बना दिया हर सवाल का जवाब देने वाला रोबोट, अमेरिकी कंपनियां करेंगी लॉन्च

27 अगस्त 2019

कंचन चौधरी भट्टाचार्य
Dehradun

देश की पहली महिला डीजीपी कंचन चौधरी भट्टाचार्य का निधन, मुंबई के अस्पताल में ली अंतिम सांस

27 अगस्त 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Bollywood

10 भाई-बहनों के बीच बीता था मुकेश का बचपन, अमेरिका में स्टेज पर गाना गाते वक्त हुई मौत

27 अगस्त 2019

Mukesh
Mukesh
Mukesh
Mukesh
Bollywood

10 भाई-बहनों के बीच बीता था मुकेश का बचपन, अमेरिका में स्टेज पर गाना गाते वक्त हुई मौत

27 अगस्त 2019

6 to 12 hours Gap between ATM withdrawals suggested by SLBC
Banking Beema

छह से 12 घंटे तक नहीं निकाल पाएंगे ATM से दोबारा पैसे, बदल सकता है ये अहम नियम

27 अगस्त 2019

मौके पर उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़
Bareilly

यूपी: शाहजहांपुर में बेकाबू ट्रक ने टेंपो और मैजिक को मारी टक्कर, 17 की मौत

27 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

know about surplus funds of RBI and where do reserves come from
Banking Beema

कहां से आता है RBI के पास पैसा ?

27 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

परमाणु धमकी की गीदड़ भभकी के बीच पाक हवाईक्षेत्र से स्वदेश लौटे पीएम मोदी

27 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Air India
India News

ईंधन न मिलने से चार घंटे देरी से उड़ा एअर इंडिया का विमान, छह हवाईअड्डों पर रुकी तेल आपूर्ति

27 अगस्त 2019

Boeing C-17 Globemaster
India News

अमेरिका के बोइंग ने भारत को 11वां सी-17 ग्लोबमास्टर विमान सौंपा, बढ़ी वायुसेना की सामरिक क्षमता

27 अगस्त 2019

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Bollywood

अनुपम खेर की वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी पर शाहरुख ने किया मजेदार कमेंट तो उसी अंदाज में मिला ऐसा जवाब

27 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ऑनलाइन आरटीआई पोर्टल पर केंद्र और राज्यों से मांगा जवाब

27 अगस्त 2019

nigambodh ghat a beautiful sightseeing places for delhiites
Travel

दिल्ली में भी मौजूद है बनारस जैसा 'घाट', इस वीकेंड बना लें यहां का प्लान

27 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक
Delhi NCR

व्हाट्स ऐप कॉल पर दिया तीन तलाक, महिला कोर्ट की शरण में

27 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Literature

अंतर्ध्वनि: एक व्यक्ति का जीवन हजारों क्षणों और दिनों का योग होता है

27 अगस्त 2019

Cross-LoC bus service
India News

दो हफ्ते बाद पुंछ-रावलकोट बस सेवा बहाल, 40 नागरिक लौटे पीओके

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

महिला अत्याचार( प्रतिकात्मक)
Delhi NCR

कोरियन युवती के साथ छेड़छाड़, आरोपी को मौके पर ही दबोचकर पुलिस के हवाले किया

सेक्टर-29 थाना क्षेत्र में दोस्त के साथ फोटो स्टूडियो जा रही कोरियन युवती के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने का मामला सामने आया है। आरोपी ने उस वक्त वारदात को अंजाम दिया जब वह दोस्त के साथ स्टूडियो की सीढ़ियां चढ़ रही थी।

27 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सावधान! बेहिसाब बढ़ रही हैं बच्चा चोरी के शक में भीड़ हिंसा की घटनाएं, ये शहर हुए शिकार

27 अगस्त 2019

संत लाल अग्रवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः जगत बासमती चावल के मालिक संत लाल अग्रवाल गिरफ्तार, धोखाधड़ी का है मामला

27 अगस्त 2019

isi
Delhi NCR

भारत में बम धमाके कराना चाहती है आईएसआई, खुफिया विभाग के अलर्ट से हरकत में सुरक्षा एजेंसियां

27 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

नई दिल्ली: अचानक हुआ धमाका और कार से निकलने लगीं लपटें, भीतर फंसे शख्स को पीसीआर कर्मियों ने बचाया

27 अगस्त 2019

Rahul Gandhi
India News

भाजपा ने राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना, कहा- कश्मीर को लेकर कांग्रेस के भीतर अकेले पड़े

27 अगस्त 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

देश में वाया नेपाल आ रहे नकली नोट, गिरफ्तार युवक ने किया खुलासा

27 अगस्त 2019

विकास भवन में आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विकास भवन की  दूसरी मंजिल पर आग, मौके पर दमकल की सात  गाडियां 

27 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक
Delhi NCR

व्हाट्स ऐप कॉल पर दिया तीन तलाक, महिला कोर्ट की शरण में

27 अगस्त 2019

डीटीसी बस
Delhi NCR

मुफ्त यात्रा योजना के लिए दिल्ली सरकार को मिला बजट

27 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

पाक ने फिर दी गीदड़भभकी, मंत्री चौधरी फवाद हुसैन ने कहा- भारत के लिए एयरस्पेस बंद करने पर विचार

कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद पाकिस्तान दुनियाभर में मुंह की खा चुका है, लेकिन वहां के मंत्री अब भी अपनी गीदड़भभकियों से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

27 अगस्त 2019

पीवी सिंधु 1:34

कमाई के मामले में विराट कोहली से बस एक कदम दूर हैं पीवी सिंधु, जानिए कितना कमाती हैं सिंधु

27 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी 3:06

आरबीआई ने सरकार को 1.76 लाख करोड़ का दिया सरप्लस फंड, ट्वीट कर राहुल गांधी लगाया इल्जाम

27 अगस्त 2019

कर्मचारी भविष्य निधि संगठन 2:24

घरेलू नौकर और ड्राइवर आदि को भी मिलेगा पीएफ योजना का लाभ, ईपीएफओ से जुड़े कानून में होगा बदलाव

27 अगस्त 2019

मारुति सुजुकी 1:08

ऑटो इंडस्ट्री में सुस्ती का असर, मारुति सुजुकी के 3000 अस्थायी कर्मचारियों की गई नौकरी

27 अगस्त 2019

Related

संवेदनहीनता...
Delhi NCR

संवेदनहीनता की सारी हदें पार, स्ट्रेचर पर लेटे मरीज के कटे हुए पैरों को ही बना दिया तकिया 

25 अगस्त 2019

गैंगस्टर कौशल
Delhi NCR

थैली में 14 मोबाइल और 70 हजार दीनार रखकर लाया था गैंगस्टर कौशल, एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी पर उठे सवाल

26 अगस्त 2019

डेमो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में बढ़ गई शराब की कीमत, 90 ब्रांड हुए महंगे

26 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पंचतारा होटल में कार लगवाने के नाम पर करोड़ों की ठगी

27 अगस्त 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः बिना टैग वाले वाहन चालकों को सात दिन की राहत

26 अगस्त 2019

एम्स दिल्ली
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: एम्स में दिल की सर्जरी के लिए 6 साल की वेटिंग, 2025 की दी तारीख

24 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited