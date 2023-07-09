Delhi: ट्यूशन टीचर ने नाबालिग लड़की का किया यौन उत्पीड़न, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने 30 वर्षीय ट्यूशन शिक्षक बसंत को 10 वर्षीय लड़की का यौन उत्पीड़न करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। आईपीसी की धारा 354 (बी) और 8 पॉक्सो के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।
Delhi | 30-year-old tuition teacher identified as Basant arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. Case registered under section 354 (b) IPC & 8 POCSO: Police— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed