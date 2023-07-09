Delhi: ट्यूशन टीचर ने नाबालिग लड़की का किया यौन उत्पीड़न, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

Follow Us

दिल्ली पुलिस ने 30 वर्षीय ट्यूशन शिक्षक बसंत को 10 वर्षीय लड़की का यौन उत्पीड़न करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। आईपीसी की धारा 354 (बी) और 8 पॉक्सो के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

Delhi | 30-year-old tuition teacher identified as Basant arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. Case registered under section 354 (b) IPC & 8 POCSO: Police