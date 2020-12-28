ट्रांसजेंडर ने नोएडा में शुरू किया कैफे

उरूज का कहना है कि मुझे कई कार्यस्थलों पर व्यावहारिक असमानता का सामना करना पड़ा। ऐसा न हो मैंने इसीलिए अपने कैफे की शुरुआत की है। यहां सबके साथ समान व्यवहार होता है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि हमारे समुदाय के लोग इससे प्रेरित होंगे।
Gautam Buddh Nagar: Urooz Hussain, a transgender woman has started a cafe at Sector 119, Noida.
She says, "I was subjected to harassment at my workplaces so I decided to start my own cafe that treats everyone equally. I hope this will inspire others from my community. " pic.twitter.com/EdHNLMUDZT— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2020
