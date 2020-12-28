शहर चुनें
ट्रांसजेंडर ने नोएडा में शुरू किया कैफे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Mon, 28 Dec 2020 07:28 AM IST
हुसैन का कैफे...
हुसैन का कैफे... - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
कार्यस्थल पर होने वाले उत्पीड़न के बाद समान व्यवहार की उम्मीद में एक ट्रांसजेंडर ने नोएडा में एक कैफे की शुरुआत की है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार उरूज हुसैन ने नोएडा के सेक्टर 119 में कैफे की शुरुआत की है। 
उरूज का कहना है कि मुझे कई कार्यस्थलों पर व्यावहारिक असमानता का सामना करना पड़ा। ऐसा न हो मैंने इसीलिए अपने कैफे की शुरुआत की है। यहां सबके साथ समान व्यवहार होता है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि हमारे समुदाय के लोग इससे प्रेरित होंगे। 

city & states delhi ncr noida ncr news transgender cafe in noida

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

