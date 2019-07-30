शहर चुनें

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को न्याय दिलाने के लिए इंडिया गेट पर निकाला गया टॉर्च मार्च

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 03:42 AM IST
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के समर्थन में लोगों ने निकाला टॉर्च मार्च
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के समर्थन में लोगों ने निकाला टॉर्च मार्च - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार को ट्रक से रौंदे जाने की घटना के विरोध में सोमवार को बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने इंडिया गेट पर प्रदर्शन किया। मोबाइल की टॉर्च जलाकर मार्च निकाला और केन्द्र सरकार से आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की। 
लोगों का आरोप था कि उन्नाव में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार पर ट्रक से जानलेवा हमला कराया गया है। जिसमें पीड़िता की मौसी और चाची मौत हो गई, जबकि वह उनका वकील गंभीर घायल है। उन्होंने मामले की सीबीआई जांच की मांग की है।  
unnao case india gate touch march
