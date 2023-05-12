Delhi: टिल्लू ताजपुरिया के सहयोगी के भाई ने खुद को गोली मारकर की आत्महत्या, खून से लथपथ मिला शव

गैंगस्टर टिल्लू ताजपुरिया के सहयोगी के भाई 25 वर्षीय बंटी ने कथित तौर पर आत्महत्या कर ली। परिवार के सदस्यों ने कल गोली चलने की आवाज सुनी और उसे खून से लथपथ पाया। उसे अस्पताल में मृत घोषित कर दिया गया।

25-year-old Bunty, brother of the gangster Tillu Tajpuria’s aide allegedly died by suicide. Family members heard a gunshot yesterday and found him lying in a pool of blood. He was declared brought dead at the hospital: Delhi Police