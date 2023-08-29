Delhi News: कुवैत के तीन नागरिक दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर गिरफ्तार, दो करोड़ का सोना बरामद

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
स्पॉट प्रोफाइलिंग के आधार पर सीमा शुल्कर विभाग के अधिकारी ने इंदिरा गांधी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर कुवैत के तीन नागरिकों गिरफ्तार किया गया है। तीनों के कब्जे से चार किलोग्राम चांदी लेपित सोने के आभूषण जब्त किए गए हैं। जब्त किए गए आभूषणों की कीमत 2.06 करोड़ रुपये बतायी जा रही है। तीनों यात्रियों को सीमा शुल्कर अधिनियम के तहत गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। साथ ही आगे की जांच की जा रही है।
On the basis of spot profiling, Customs at IGI Airport have seized silver-coated gold jewellery weighing 4.00 kg worth Rs 2.06 crores brought by three Kuwait nationals. All three passengers were arrested under the Customs Act. Further investigation is underway: Delhi Customs pic.twitter.com/vUSLr8u9YL— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023
