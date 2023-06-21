Delhi: पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह और नीतीश को जान से मारने की धमकी, शख्स ने दिल्ली पुलिस को फोन कर कही यह बात

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Delhi | The man who made threatening calls to kill the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Bihar CM has been identified as Sudheer Sharma, a resident of Madipur. The accused's family says that he is a habitual drinker. The police are trying to locate him: Police— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
