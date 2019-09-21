शहर चुनें

दिल्ली पुलिस की सफाईः कैब के फर्स्ट एड बॉक्स में जरूरी नहीं है कंडोम रखना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 21 Sep 2019 05:16 PM IST
फर्स्ट एड में कंडोम को लेकर चालाक का बयान - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली में कैब चालकों के द्वारा फर्स्ट एड बॉक्स में कंडोम लेकर चलने वाले मामले में ट्रैफिक पुलिस के स्पेशल कमिश्नर ताज हसन का बयान सामने आया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि नए मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट में कहीं भी वाहन के फर्स्ट एड बॉक्स में कंडोम रखने का जिक्र नहीं है। फर्स्ट एड बॉक्स में कंडोम नहीं होने पर चालान नहीं कट रहा हैं।  
दिल्ली कैब चालकों का कहना है कि वे फर्स्ट एड बॉक्स में दवाइयों के साथ कंडोम भी लेकर चल रहे हैं। अगर उन्हें बॉक्स में कंडोम नहीं मिलेगा तो दंडित किया जा सकता है। हम लोगों ने कभी इसको लेकर कारण नहीं पूछा है।
