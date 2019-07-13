गैस कटर से काटा एटीएम और कैश लेकर फरार हो गए बदमाश, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

Delhi Police: Theft in an ATM at Mahindra Park area reported late last night. Exact amount of cash is being verified. Criminals apparently used gas cutter to cut the shutter and machine, and fled away with cash. Police taking help of CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019
दिल्ली के झिलमिल औद्योगिक क्षेत्र की एक रबर फैक्ट्री में शनिवार सुबह अचानक आग लगने से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। सूचना मिलते ही दमकल की 26 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं और आग बुझाने में लग गईं।
13 जुलाई 2019